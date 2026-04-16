Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini launched the first phase of the state census, calling it a foundational step for a 'Viksit Haryana'. He stressed that accurate data is vital for policy planning and urged citizens to participate for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced the launch of the first phase of the census in the state, calling it a crucial step towards development and effective governance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chief Minister said that the census exercise is not merely an administrative procedure but a foundational step in building a "Viksit Haryana" and contributing to the vision of a "Viksit Bharat." He further highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, urging citizens to actively participate in the process. "The Prime Minister has said that the people of the country need to participate in the census to step forward towards the dream of a Viksit Bharat," he added.

Data for Development and Planning

The Chief Minister emphasised that accurate data collection through the census would help the government in policy planning, ensuring welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries and strengthening overall development in the state. "The process needs to be conducted from time to time... Earlier too, Delimitation was done. After a certain period, Delimitation and Census are conducted. The census was not done for a long time. Now that it is being done, we should provide support to it rather than criticising it, so that the government gets the correct information... When we have the data, we can plan schemes accordingly, which would then benefit the people", CM Nayab Singh Saini said on the Delimitation Bill.

Census 2027: A National Digital Exercise

The Census 2027, the world's largest census exercise, began on April 1. The Government of India has commenced Phase I of Census 2027 -Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) from today, marking the beginning of the country's largest administrative and statistical exercise. This is India's first-ever digital data capture and Self-Enumeration. The national enumeration exercise was initiated with the enumeration of President Droupadi Murmu, through the option of Self-Enumeration, upholding the proud tradition of commencing the national count with the First Citizen of India. (ANI)