Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has ordered officials to ensure transparent and secure recruitment for 7,437 police posts. The directive follows intelligence reports of attempts to disrupt the process, prompting a high-level security review.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed senior officials to ensure that the recruitment process for 7,437 police posts is conducted in a transparent, secure, and foolproof manner.

The directions came during an emergency review meeting convened after intelligence agencies alerted the government about alleged attempts by certain political groups and vested interests to disrupt the recruitment process. According to official sources, the intelligence inputs suggested that efforts were being made to create obstacles and spread misinformation surrounding the recruitment examinations.

CM Issues Directives for Fair Process

Taking the matter seriously, the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting with Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand and other senior officials to review security and administrative arrangements. During the meeting, Revanth Reddy instructed authorities to strictly adhere to all rules and regulations while conducting the recruitment process, ensuring complete transparency at every stage. He emphasised that there should be no scope for irregularities in the preparation, printing, transportation, and handling of question papers.

Enhanced Security and Surveillance

The Chief Minister also ordered enhanced security at examination centres and directed officials to maintain special surveillance on coaching centres. He stressed the need to curb misinformation and false propaganda related to the recruitment examinations on social media and other digital platforms.

To safeguard candidates from fraud, the Cyber Crime Department has been asked to closely monitor fake websites, fraudulent social media accounts, and brokers who falsely promise government jobs in exchange for money. The Cyber Security and Intelligence wings have been instructed to remain on high alert until the recruitment process is successfully completed.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Minister's Principal Secretary V Sheshadri, Home Department Principal Secretary Shikha Goel, Police Recruitment Board Chairman VV Srinivasa Rao, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sajjanar, DGP CV Anand, and other senior officials. (ANI)