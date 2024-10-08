Haryana Assembly election 2024 results: Congress ahead in nearly 60 seats, BJP trails with 27

Early trends from the counting process are expected by midday, with a clearer picture of the results likely emerging by late afternoon. Final results for each constituency are expected shortly after the vote count concludes.

The counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly elections 2024 is currently underway, starting with postal ballots, which have been issued to select groups including persons with disabilities, security personnel, and essential government employees. Following the postal ballot count, votes cast via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be tabulated to give a complete overview of the electorate's decision.

Early vote counting trends indicate that the Congress party is on track to secure a majority, as the gap between Congress and its main rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has widened significantly, making it difficult for the BJP to catch up.

This election marks a significant political battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The BJP faces strong anti-incumbency sentiments, fueled by various socio-economic issues and public grievances. On the other hand, the Congress is striving to regain control, using the perceived public dissatisfaction with the current government as a key argument in its campaign.

A total of 1,031 candidates contested for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, indicating a wide range of political aspirations. The results of this election will not only shape the future of Haryana's political landscape but also set the tone for future electoral battles, particularly ahead of the national general elections.

India's electoral system, known as first-past-the-post, will determine the winners in each constituency. Under this system, the candidate with the most votes is declared the winner, regardless of whether they secure an absolute majority, which can sometimes lead to parties forming governments with less than 50% of the total votes depending on the vote distribution.

