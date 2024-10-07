Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hindu activist bravely confronts men transporting cows packed in truck, video goes viral (WATCH)

    A video of a brave Hindu activist confronting several men and saving cows in West Bengal has recently gone viral, capturing the attention and admiration of many.

    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 7:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 7:45 PM IST

    A video of a brave Hindu activist confronting several men and saving cows in West Bengal has recently gone viral, capturing the attention and admiration of many. The activist alleges that the cows were being transported for illegal slaughter. The video showcases the activist’s courageous efforts to rescue the cows from being smuggled or mistreated.

    In the footage, the activist, undeterred by threats or potential danger, stands firm to protect the cows from illegal transportation which he believed were destined for slaughter. West Bengal which has seen ongoing tensions around the issue of cattle smuggling across borders, has witnessed several such incidents where local activists or organizations step in to rescue cows from harm.

    Also read: 'It's considered auspicious': BJP's Naveen Jindal rides a horse to Haryana polling booth to cast vote (WATCH)

    As the video gained traction on social media, it drew praise from several quarters, especially from Hindu communities and animal rights activists, for the individual’s bravery and resolve. 

    A user wrote, "Kudos to the brave Hindu activist in West Bengal for standing up for cows! This act of courage not only showcases compassion but also highlights the importance of animal welfare. We need more such heroes who prioritize life and protect our traditions."

     Another user commented, "That’s inspiring to see! It’s heartwarming when individuals take action to protect animals. Kudos to the activist for their bravery".

     

     

