Ahmedabad, which is hosting the IPL 2025 final today, holds a deeper legacy. It became India’s first World Heritage City in 2017. Its 600-year-old history blends Sultanate, Mughal, colonial, and Gandhian heritage.

As cricket fans turn their attention to the Narendra Modi Stadium for the IPL 2025 final between RCB and PBKS, few may realise that Ahmedabad holds a unique distinction beyond cricket. Ahmedabad is India’s first city to be recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage City.

On July 8, 2017, Ahmedabad made history when it was declared a World Heritage City by UNESCO, becoming the first Indian city to receive this global honour. But the road to recognition was long, layered, and filled with stories that go far beyond cricket.

A city described by poets and travellers

Ahmedabad's cultural beauty has inspired visitors for centuries. In the 15th century, Persian poet Ulvi Shiraz called the city a “pretty mole on the face of the earth.” Later, in the 17th century, European traveller Gemelli Careri likened it to Venice, while 19th-century visitors Edwin Arnold and Henry George Briggs described it as a muse for poets and artists.

This 600-year-old city has witnessed the rule of Sultans, Sidi warriors of African origin, Mughal emperors, and served as a key site during Mahatma Gandhi’s freedom struggle.

The long journey to UNESCO recognition

The process of securing UNESCO’s recognition began as early as 1984, when the Ford Foundation supported a study on conserving the city’s heritage structures. Ahmedabad was added to UNESCO’s tentative list in 2011, ahead of Delhi and Mumbai.

In March 2016, Ahmedabad was chosen as India’s nominee. At the 41st session of UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee held in Krakow, Poland, in 2017, 20 countries supported Ahmedabad’s case.

Out of 287 cities worldwide with this tag, only two others, Bhaktapur in Nepal and Galle in Sri Lanka, are from the Indian subcontinent.

What made Ahmedabad stand out?

To be named a World Heritage City, a place must show 'outstanding universal value' and meet at least one of ten strict criteria. Ahmedabad ticked several of them, especially in culture, architecture, and historical continuity. Some key reasons include:

Architectural diversity: A rare blend of Islamic, Hindu, and colonial styles. Sites like the Bhadra Fort, Jhulta Minar, and Adalaj stepwell are living examples of this fusion.

Cultural institutions: Of Gujarat's 50 museums, 22 are in Ahmedabad, including the Calico Textile Museum and Gandhi Memorial Museum.

Urban planning: Its historic walled city area reflects centuries of evolution and adaptation, making it a textbook case of living heritage.

Challenges before recognition

The path to UNESCO status was not smooth. In June 2017, just a month before the final declaration, UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee raised concerns over the city's documentation of outstanding universal value, particularly in terms of the urban layout and heritage protection.

Despite these concerns, Ahmedabad received the heritage city status on July 8, 2017, an honour that places it alongside iconic cities like Paris, Rome, Cairo, and Edinburgh.

A legacy beyond cricket

As cricket lovers cheer at the world’s largest stadium for IPL 2025 Final, it’s worth remembering that Ahmedabad's true greatness lies not only in its sporting landmarks but in its deep and diverse historical soul. From ancient stepwells to modern town halls, the city is not just a host, it’s history in motion.