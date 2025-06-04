After 18 years of longing, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally fulfilled their fans’ dream by clinching the IPL 2025 title with a thrilling win over Punjab Kings.

For 18 long years, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been chasing a dream, a promise whispered among their passionate fans — Ee Sala Cup Namde (This time the Cup is ours). On a magical Tuesday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, that dream finally turned into reality. With a thrilling six-run victory over Punjab Kings, RCB sealed their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, ending years of heartbreak and near-misses.

From ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’, the roar turned into ‘Ee Sala Cup Namdu’.

How RCB Scripted Historic IPL 2025 Triumph

Batting first in the summit clash, RCB didn’t explode with the bat but rather built a total that gave them just enough to defend. Virat Kohli anchored the innings with a gritty 43 off 35 balls, his innings marked more by determination than dominance. He struck just three fours — only two of them after the ninth over — and fell trying to force the tempo on a sluggish track.

RCB reached 190/9, a score that didn’t look imposing at the halfway mark, especially after a slow middle phase where the batters managed only 42 runs between overs 6 to 11. Despite early aggression in the powerplay (55/1), RCB’s innings never truly accelerated. The dismissals of key batters like Mayank Agarwal (24), Rajat Patidar (26), and Liam Livingstone (25) — all of whom got starts but failed to convert — kept pulling RCB back.

Punjab’s Kyle Jamieson was brilliant with the ball, dismissing Salt, Patidar and Livingstone with clever variations, though a 23-run over late in the innings dented his final figures.

Punjab Kings, in reply, got off to a decent start. Impact sub Prabhsimran Singh (26) and Priyansh Arya (24) gave them early momentum. But RCB’s bowlers chipped away. Josh Hazlewood provided the early breakthrough, while Krunal Pandya spun a web with a dream spell of 4-0-17-2. Phil Salt took a blinder in the deep to dismiss Arya — a moment that lifted RCB’s energy in the field.

The game swung heavily when Romario Shepherd dismissed Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer — the most dangerous batter on the night — with a seemingly innocuous delivery outside off. Iyer, coming off a match-winning knock in Qualifier 2, edged it behind and walked back with his head down. That wicket marked the turning point.

Punjab’s middle order faltered under pressure. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s double strike in the 17th over — removing Nehal Wadhera and Marcus Stoinis in a space of three balls — effectively sealed the match. Despite a late blitz from Shashank Singh (61* off 30), Punjab fell agonizingly short at 184/7.

When Hazlewood delivered back-to-back dot balls in the final over, the result was all but confirmed. As the last ball was bowled, the Narendra Modi Stadium erupted, and so did RCB’s dugout — nearly two decades of pain lifted in that instant.

Virat Kohli’s Emotional Outpouring

The moment belonged to many, but most of all, it belonged to Virat Kohli. His eyes brimmed with tears — an image that resonated with millions who’ve walked the emotional tightrope of RCB fandom with him.

“To finally have it is an unbelievable feeling. Never thought this day would come,” Kohli said after the win. “I’ve given this team my youth, prime and experience. Tried to win it every season and gave it everything I had.”

The win was especially sweet for the RCB loyalist who has stood by the franchise since the beginning. Despite retiring from Test cricket just a month ago, Kohli made it clear where his heart still lies.

“This moment is right up there with the best in my career. But it still marks five levels under Test cricket. That’s how much I value the format. If you perform in Test cricket, people look you in the eye and say ‘well done’. That’s respect.”

Kohli also paid a heartfelt tribute to his best friend and RCB icon AB de Villiers. “What ABD has done for this franchise is tremendous. I told him, ‘This win is as much yours as it is ours. I want you to celebrate with us.’ He deserves to be on the podium lifting this cup.”

Reflecting on the magnitude of the win, Kohli added, “I’ve had moments where I thought of moving on, but I stuck with RCB. I always dreamt of winning it with them. My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore. This is the team I will play for till the last day I play in the IPL.”

The champion batter also hailed the team management — head coach Andy Flower, director of cricket Mo Bobat, and batting coach Dinesh Karthik — for assembling a side that believed in itself when no one else did.

“In the auction, a lot of people questioned our tactics. But we were happy with our squad. Everyone backed each other. This win is for everyone — the players, the families, the fans. I don’t want to talk about myself anymore. This is Bangalore’s win.”

‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’: A Promise Finally Kept By RCB

For RCB, this wasn’t just a trophy — it was redemption, reward, and release. The slogan Ee Sala Cup Namde, once a meme, is now a memory etched in gold. Kohli, the ever-passionate torchbearer, finally got his hands on the elusive title, and with that, a million hearts found peace.

“And tonight,” Kohli said with a smile that lit up the arena, “I’m going to sleep like a baby.”

After 18 years, RCB fans will too.