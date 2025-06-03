The Uttar Pradesh government has approved 20% horizontal reservation for ex-Agniveers in state police recruitment. The decision, announced by Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, also includes a 3-year age relaxation for eligible candidates.

This announcement was made by Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, who said that today it was decided to give 20 per cent horizontal reservation to Ex-Agniveers.

Cabinet meeting on 20% horizontal reservation

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Khanna stated, "Regarding the 20 per cent reservation to Ex-Agniveers in Uttar Pradesh police force... You are well aware that the Government of India had introduced a very ambitious scheme, Agneepath, under which the age limit for employing Agniveers and to strengthen them in every way was kept between 17.5 to 21.5 years for 4 years, and after that they were sent off after giving incentives... Today, it has been decided to give 20% horizontal reservation to them...This is a big decision in itself. A provision for 3 years relaxation has also been made for them..."

