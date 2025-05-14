Following Turkey and Azerbaijan's support of Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack, Harsh Goenka and several Indian travel companies are urging a boycott of tourism to both nations.

Billionaire Harsh Goenka has called for a boycott of travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan, urging Indian citizens to show their solidarity with the nation. This comes after both countries openly supported Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. Goenka pointed out that Indian tourists contributed significantly to the economies of Turkey and Azerbaijan, with over Rs 4,000 crore generated from tourism in 2024.

“Indians gave Rs 4,000+cr to Turkey & Azerbaijan last year through tourism. Created jobs. Boosted their economy, hotels, weddings, flights. Today, both stand with Pakistan after Pahalgam attack. Plenty of beautiful places in India & the world. Please skip these 2 places. Jai Hind,” Goenka posted in X.

Several Indian travel companies have already suspended booking to Turkey and Azerbaijan in support for 'Boycott Turkey' call. Ixigo has suspended flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China.

EasyMyTrip is urging travelers to exercise caution and avoid visiting Turkey and Azerbaijan unless absolutely necessary.

Cox & Kings has temporarily halted new travel bookings to Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan.

Pickyourtrail has paused all new travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan, while Go Homestays has ended its partnership with Turkish Airlines and will exclude their flights from international travel packages.