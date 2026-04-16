Harivansh is set to be re-elected as the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman. His election is likely to be unanimous as the Opposition did not file a motion. The motion for his election was moved by JP Nadda and will likely be adopted by a voice vote.

Harivansh, who has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha and was Deputy Chairman before his term as a member of the upper House ended earlier this month, is again slated to take up the role.

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Sources said Harivansh is slated to be re-elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Unanimous Election Expected

No notice of motion was received from the Opposition before the stipulated time - 12 noon - on April 26.

The sources said that the election to the office of the Deputy Chairman is likely to be unanimous.

Election Process and Convention

They said that the motion moved by JP Nadda, who is Leader of the House, and seconded by BJP member S Phangnon Konyak, may be adopted by the House by a voice vote.

Thereafter, Chairman SP Radhakrishnan will declare that Harivansh has been elected as the Deputy Chairman. Harivansh would be conducted to the Chair by one member from the treasury benches (most likely the Leader of the House) and one member from the opposition (most likely the Leader of the Opposition), in accordance with the established convention, the sources said.

Timeline and Procedure

Harivansh filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman on Thursday.

The House is expected to elect the Deputy Chairman on Friday under Rule 7 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Upper House of Parliament.

The official proceedings are scheduled to commence at 11 am after the papers s are laid on the table of the House.

Background and Previous Term

Harivansh's term as Rajya Sabha member ended on April 9.

He was nominated to the House by President Droupadi Murmu a day later. He was serving as Deputy Chairman since 2018 and was elected to the House as a JD-U member.