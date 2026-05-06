Runeil Debbarma has been sworn in as the new Chief Executive Member of the TTAADC in a low-key ceremony in Tripura. CK Jamatai also took the oath as an Executive Member, with more appointments expected after village elections.

TTAADC Gets New Leadership

In a low-key ceremony held at Nuai Auditorium in Khumulwng, Runeil Debbarma was on Wednesday sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Law Secretary Sankari Das.

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Alongside Debbarma, CK Jamatai also took the oath as an Executive Member (EM) of the council. Although provisions allow for the appointment of multiple Executive Members, only one EM has been inducted so far. Sources said the remaining appointments are likely to be made after the upcoming Village Committee elections, expected within the next two to three months.

Key Figures Absent From Ceremony

Tripura Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma was absent from the ceremony as he is currently undergoing medical treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. The event also saw the absence of several key political figures, including elected MDCs and senior party leaders.

Among them was Brishaketu Debbarma, a minister in the BJP-led coalition government, whose absence is being seen as indicative of growing differences within the party leadership. No elected members from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, who are yet to take oath as MDCs, were present at the ceremony. (ANI)