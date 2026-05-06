West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta dismissed claims of a security downgrade for Abhishek Banerjee, stating Z+ security is deployed as per protocol, with only 'extra deployment' withdrawn for law and order duties amid post-poll violence.

No Security Downgrade for Abhishek Banerjee: WB DGP

West Bengal Director General of Police Siddh Nath Gupta on Wednesday dismissed the claims of downgraded security outside TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's residence, stating that the Z+ security is being deployed while "extra deployment" has been withdrawn.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The area has seen a considerable downgrade in security for the MP, with residents of the area now free to move around. Earlier in the day, a local, Sourav Banerjee, highlighted a significant shift in the security situation in his area, previously marked by heavy police presence for TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Speaking with ANI, the DGP said that the TMC MP, as well as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, are protected by Z+ security, which is deployed according to the "protocol given in the Yellow Book." However, he said that the extra security is being used for law and order maintenance in the state. "A few people were speaking regarding withdrawal of security. Z+ category security was provided to the MP (Abhishek Banerjee) and Mamata Banerjee. The force deployment for the Z+ category is very categorically mentioned in Yellow Book. We are deploying the force according to the prescription that has been given in the Yellow Book for the Z+ category protectee. Extra deployment beyond that has been withdrawn and we are using it for law and order. So, in a nutshell, there has been no withdrawal of any security. Security is as per protocol as given in the Yellow Book," the DGP said.

Post-Poll Violence Incidents

Regarding the incidents of post-election violence, the DGP said that the cases have increased in areas like Asansol, Cooch Behar and Baruipur, while two have been reported dead in Nanoor and New Town. "Asansol, Cooch Behar, Baruipur have seen more incidents. No news of trouble today. 2 deaths reported in Nanoor and New Town," he stated.

'Violence Will Not Be Tolerated': Officials

Meanwhile, Khursheed Ali Qadri, District Magistrate and Collector of Hooghly, expressed stern criticism against incidents of violence taking place in the region, and affirmed strict action against those involved, "regardless of who the perpetrators may be." "Post-elections, there are a few issues. First, the election results have been declared. Now it is very important that everyone should move and ensure everything remains peaceful because that is the beauty of West Bengal. Regarding the reports of intimidation or the news emerging from certain areas suggesting that violence is taking place let me be clear: there is absolutely no room for such acts, and they must be completely abandoned. There is simply no scope for this here. Any form of violence will not be tolerated. It will be dealt with most seriously, regardless of who the perpetrators may be," he affirmed.

162 Arrested in Paschim Medinipur

Additionally, Papiya Sultana, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Paschim Medinipur, said that 162 people have so far been arrested across the district for unrest, adding that the situation is under control since Tuesday night when the CRPF, DM, and she were on the streets. She also affirmed that the police shall ensure the protection of the civilians, regardless of the result of the elections. "Some incidents are happening somewhere or the other across the Paschim Medinipur district. The situation has been under control since last night. Last night, everyone, including CRPF, DM, and SP, was on the streets. A lot of people were arrested yesterday. 162 people have been arrested in the district for unrest. And if anyone dares to create unrest, then we will be stricter. Everyone from the police to the constables has been told, regardless of who won or lost, that the job of the police is to protect the common man," the SP said.

Central Forces to Remain Deployed

Syalu Maharana, Commandant of CRPF's 232 (Mahila) Battalion, also said that various incidents of violence have been reported across West Bengal; as a result, the parliamentary forces, CAPF, have been deployed, "with no intention of withdrawing currently." She said that while civilians are being reached out and area domination exercises are being conducted, the forces will resort to use of force, if the situation escalates.

"...Following the elections and the subsequent declaration of results, there have been sporadic incidents of minor violence occurring within our district and across West Bengal. Consequently, the parliamentary forces, specifically the CAPF battalions, are remaining stationed right here... and will continue to stay here until further orders are issued... If we perceive that violence is occurring or is imminent, if the Constitution or the Rule of Law is being undermined, if individuals are taking the law into their own hands, or if human values are being disregarded, we will undoubtedly resort to the use of force," she said. "We are conducting area domination exercises, reaching out to the civilian population, and engaging in dialogue with them. Wherever we anticipate the possibility of an incident or violence, we immediately deploy to the location and take appropriate action... We currently have no intention of withdrawing. We are here to stay for a long time," she added.

ECI Issues Stern Directive

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a stern directive to the West Bengal Chief Secretary (CS), Director General of Police (DGP), and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to ensure 'zero tolerance' toward any incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

Meanwhile, the BJP won a spectacular 207 seats in the assembly polls, ending TMC's 15-year rule. The party is making preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of its first government in West Bengal. (ANI)