BJP MP Jagdambika Pal defended EVM integrity, stating opposition parties failed to prove any malfunctions when challenged by the Election Commission. He said questioning the mandate is an insult to voters and cited fair results in other states.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Wednesday strongly defended the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), criticising opposition parties for continuing to question their reliability without providing evidence. Speaking to ANI, Pal emphasised that the Election Commission had repeatedly challenged opposition figures, including Akhilesh Yadav, over concerns about EVM malfunctions but noted that no substantial proof had been presented to support these claims.

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"Opposition parties were repeatedly challenged by the Election Commission when questions were raised about EVMs. They were called several times, but no one from any party could prove anything beyond spreading confusion among the public," Pal told reporters.

The BJP MP also pointed to recent elections in states like Keralam and Tamil Nadu, where EVMs were used without issue. "The same EVMs were used for elections in Kerala, where a Congress government is about to be formed, and in Tamil Nadu, where a new party is set to secure a majority," Pal noted, suggesting that if the machines were flawed, such results would not be possible.

He also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's shifting stance on political issues, referencing Gandhi's prior remarks about Mamata Banerjee's policies. "This is what Rahul Gandhi was saying that Mamata Banerjee is taking appeasement to its extreme, so polarisation has happened; now today they are advocating for her," Pal added.

Pal stressed that questioning the election results amounted to disrespecting the will of the voters. "This is the mandate of the people, and questioning it is an insult to the mandate and an insult to the country's voters," he asserted.

Seismic Shift in Bengal Politics

His remarks come amidst ongoing political tensions in Bengal as the state assembly election results, which saw the BJP surge to 207 seats and relegate the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to just 80, mark a seismic shift in Bengal's political landscape.

The outcome marks a historic moment for the BJP, which is set to form its first government in West Bengal after TMC's 15-year rule ended.

West Bengal has witnessed heightened political activity and a constitutional face-off following the BJP's landmark victory, marking a significant shift in the state's political dynamics. Despite mounting pressure, outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to step down, rejecting calls for her resignation after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered a major electoral setback.