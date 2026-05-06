Reconstruction is underway at Badrinath Dham as per a new master plan to develop it into a 'spiritual smart hill town.' The plan, presented to CM Dhami, aims to provide pilgrims with a divine experience complemented by modern amenities.

Reconstruction work at Badrinath Dham is currently underway, while a comprehensive plan is being developed to transform Badrinath into a "spiritual hill town." In this regard, officials from the Tourism Department on Wednesday presented a detailed overview of ongoing projects under the Badrinath Master Plan before Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Secretariat.

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A 'Spiritual Smart Hill Town'

During the presentation, Tourism Secretary Dheeraj Garbyal explained that the development of Badrinath as a spiritual smart hill town is being carried out in a multi-dimensional and phased manner. The primary objective is to provide pilgrims with a divine, well-organised experience complemented by modern amenities. He highlighted that, under the master plan, several locations are being developed with a focus on enhancing the region's beauty, cultural identity, and spiritual significance.

Key Projects Under the Master Plan

Dev Darshani Point is being designed to offer pilgrims a grand and divine first view of Badrinath. Meanwhile, Badrinarayan Chowk is being developed as a key spiritual and cultural hub, equipped with improved facilities and attractive public spaces for visitors. Additionally, mural art based on local traditions and religious themes will be displayed on the ISBT wall, showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage.

The Vasudha Vatika concept will integrate nature, spirituality, and traditional Uttarakhand art into an appealing landscape design. The master plan also emphasises symbols associated with Lord Vishnu, including the Panchajanya conch, Kaumodaki mace, Sudarshan Chakra, and Vaikuntha Dwar, which will be developed as grand artistic installations. These will not only reflect religious significance but also serve as major attractions for pilgrims.

Other features include the Sheshnetra artwork and structures based on the Panch Tatva (five elements), symbolising spiritual energy and Indian philosophy. Elements inspired by the Ramayana and Mahabharata, linked to Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, are also being incorporated.

Plans are also in place to develop a dedicated "Diya Aarti" site, ensuring that the aarti ceremonies become a divine and memorable experience for devotees. Furthermore, a comprehensive streetscape development is proposed across the area, including eco-friendly pedestrian pathways, improved lighting, seating arrangements, signage, and overall beautification.

CM's Directives for Implementation

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all necessary provisions are included in the master plan to enhance the divine and grand character of Badrinath. He emphasised that special attention should be given to preserving local culture and protecting the environment.

He stated that these initiatives will not only strengthen the spiritual atmosphere of Badrinath but also give a new direction to tourism. Once completed, the project will establish Badrinath as an ideal destination where faith, modernity, and nature exist in perfect harmony.