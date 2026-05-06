An NIA court recorded the statement of an FBI digital analyst who examined digital evidence in the 2011 Delhi High Court blast case. The analyst testified online from the US in the trial against accused Wasim Akram Malik.

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Patiala House on Wednesday recorded the statement of a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) digital analyst who examined computer-based digital evidence in connection with the 2011 Delhi High Court blast case.

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The digital evidence was reportedly seized from a cyber cafe in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Patiala House Court is recording prosecution evidence in the trial against Wasim Akram Malik.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma recorded the statement of Emanual Vlasco, an examiner with the FBI's Computer Analysis Response Team (CART).

His statement was recorded online from the United States on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the proceedings, the digital evidence could not be analysed in India and was subsequently sent to the FBI for examination.

The statement of the FBI analyst was recorded under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) framework.

The High Court earlier had directed the trial court to conclude the recording of the prosecution evidence.

He has also filed an analysis report to the NIA.

The report was also exhibited in the court.

He was cross-examined by advocate Mehmood Pracha, counsel for Wasim Akram Malik.

The court discharged the witness after recording his statement.

Facebook Official to Testify Next

On the next date of the hearing, an official from Facebook will appear online from the USA, and his statement will be recorded.

Background of the Case

It is alleged that Wasim Akram Malik instructed a minor to send an email claiming responsibility for the blast.

The minor reportedly sent the email from a cyber cafe and was later arrested and convicted by the Juvenile Justice Board.

His appeal against the conviction is pending before the Delhi High Court.

A blast took place outside the Delhi High Court on September 7, 2011.

The NIA had investigated the case.

This case is at the stage of Prosecution evidence before the trial court.

(ANI)