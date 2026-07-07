Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched and inaugurated ₹495 crore worth of development projects in Haridwar to strengthen infrastructure ahead of Kumbh Mela 2027.

Haridwar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated and lay foundation stones of many development projects totalling Rs 495 crore in Haridwar. The projects include widening of roads, improvement of connectivity, municipal infrastructure and public utility works to fast track the overall development of the region.

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Big push for Kumbh Mela 2027

The state administration is making preparations for the Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2027, hoping to expand infrastructure to handle millions of pilgrims. Roads are being upgraded, traffic management improved, sanitation, drinking water facilities and other municipal amenities are being bolstered to facilitate the conduct of the huge religious event.

State Employees’ DA Increase

In a major comfort to government employees, Chief Minister announces 2% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA). The boost is likely to benefit thousands of state government employees and retirees, helping them cope with rising inflation.

Emphasis on Infrastructure and Public Welfare

Dhami said the state administration is dedicated to developing infrastructure, boosting connectivity and upgrading public services throughout Uttarakhand. He said timely completion of development projects will help boost the economy, tourism and effective organisation of the Kumbh Mela in 2027.