Haridwar authorities are finalising preparations for the Somvati Amavasya holy dip, expecting a massive crowd. SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar stated extensive security and traffic plans are in place, with SDRF, NDRF and police forces deployed.

Preparations are in their final stages in Haridwar for the Somvati Amavasya holy dip scheduled for tomorrow, with authorities expecting a heavy influx of devotees from across the states.

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Extensive Security and Traffic Arrangements

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar, Navneet Singh Bhullar, said that extensive arrangements have been put in place to manage the crowd and ensure smooth conduct of the rituals. He noted that traffic pressure is already visible on the highways leading into the city. "Tomorrow is the Somvati Amavasya bath, and it is also the second weekend of June, so a large number of devotees are coming to Haridwar...Currently, there is a fair amount of traffic on the highway coming from outside; however, people are constantly being funnelled into the parking lots...A traffic diversion plan has just been implemented. Additionally, a large number of SDRF, NDRF, paramilitary, CP, TP, and PAC personnel are deployed here, alongside recruits, constables, and sub-inspector under-trainees who have come for their practical module. Haridwar Police is fully geared up for tomorrow's bath. From this evening until tomorrow morning, our focus will be on the ghats," SSP Bhullar told ANI.

Significance of Somvati Amavasya

Somvati Amavasya holds a special significance in Hinduism, wherein devotees perform bathing, charity, worship, and rituals for their ancestors. It is believed that bathing in holy rivers and doing charity on this day leads to the attainment of merit.

Somvati Amavasya is dedicated to worshipping ancestors or forefathers and hence people are advised to use it to get rid of 'Pitru Dosha'. On this day, people go for a holy dip in holy rivers and perform rituals like havan and yajna, charity, feeding animals, and reciting mantras. (ANI)