A video from Haridwar's Shradhanand Ghat has gone viral after a woman was seen bathing her pet dog in the Ganga. The act upset several devotees, who said the sacred river should not be used that way. A heated argument followed at the ghat. Online, people were divided.

A video from Uttarakhand'sHaridwar has gone viral after a woman was seen bathing her pet dog in the Ganga river at Shradhanand Ghat. The incident took place recently when many devotees had gathered at the ghat for ritual bathing. Soon after people noticed the woman washing her dog in the river, an argument broke out. Several devotees objected, saying the holy river should not be used for bathing pets.

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Devotees raise objections

People at the spot asked the woman to take her dog elsewhere. A man in the video can be heard saying that even a priest had advised her not to bathe the animal there.

"The priest also said that the dog should be bathed somewhere else, but she did not listen," he said.

As more people gathered, the disagreement quickly became heated.

Woman defends herself

The woman was seen responding loudly to those questioning her. Some people present claimed that she used abusive language during the exchange.

The video also showed her saying that she was connected to a ministry. A man standing beside her was also involved in the confrontation.

No police complaint has been reported so far.

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Social media divided

The video has triggered a strong debate online.

Many users felt that bathing a dog in the sacred river was disrespectful to the religious feelings of devotees. One user wrote that people visit Haridwar with faith, and basic respect should always be shown.

Another said the woman could easily have used a bucket and bathed the dog somewhere else.

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Others question public outrage

Not everyone agreed with the criticism. Several social media users pointed out that the Ganga faces far bigger problems, including sewage, industrial waste and littering.

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Some asked why people often stay silent about pollution, but react strongly when a dog enters the river.

Others argued that rivers and ghats belong to all living beings, not just humans.