BJP leaders Vivek Thakur and R Sarathkumar said international pressure and stuck crude oil shipments are causing the recent fuel price hikes. Petrol has crossed Rs 100 in Delhi, with similar hikes seen in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

BJP Leaders Blame Global Factors

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vivek Thakur on Monday said that international pressure and stuck shipments of crude oil are contributing to the recent increase in petrol and diesel prices. He said that nearly 83 ships carrying crude oil are currently stuck, leading to a situation of global pressure that is affecting fuel prices across countries. "There is international pressure; whatever the situation is, you can see it. Around 83 ships are stuck there, so there is a state of pressure across the entire world, and it is hoped that this too will be resolved soon," he said.

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Earlier, BJP leader and actor R Sarathkumar also stated that the rise in fuel prices has become difficult to avoid due to global circumstances, which have affected the shipment of crude oil and contributed to the price hike. Speaking at a press conference in Tamil Nadu, he said that normalcy could be restored only with a ceasefire over the coming months, adding that such fluctuations are part of broader economic developments. "The increase has become difficult to avoid due to global circumstances. Factors such as disruptions in shipping and rising crude oil prices have contributed to fuel price increases, and several countries are discussing ways to address the situation. Only with a ceasefire and restoration of global economic balance could conditions improve over the next several months. Such fluctuations are part of normal economic developments," he said.

Fuel Prices Hiked Across Metros

Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel prices were hiked once again on Monday, marking the fourth increase in less than two weeks amid continued volatility in global crude markets and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Petrol prices in Delhi crossed the Rs 100-mark, rising by Rs 2.61 to Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.71 to Rs 95.20 per litre. Similar hikes were witnessed across major metropolitan cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, adding to the burden on consumers and transport operators.

In Kolkata, petrol prices increased by Rs 2.87 to Rs 113.51 per litre, while diesel rose by Rs 2.80 to Rs 99.82 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol became costlier by Rs 2.72 and is now priced at Rs 111.21 per litre, whereas diesel climbed by Rs 2.81 to Rs 97.83 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol prices rose by Rs 2.46 to Rs 107.77 per litre, and diesel increased by Rs 2.57 to Rs 99.55 per litre.

CNG now costs Rs 81.09 per kg in the national capital, further adding to the financial burden on daily commuters and transport operators.