As the fight intensified, a salon employee stepped in to stop the clash. He tried hard to pull the two women apart.

For a few moments, he was caught right in the middle as both women continued pulling at each other. Despite his efforts, neither appeared willing to back down.

Many viewers online sympathised with the employee, who found himself trapped in an extremely awkward situation.

Others mostly watch unbothered

One striking part of the video is the reaction of the people inside the salon. While the fight continued, several customers and staff members simply stood and watched.

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बात कहासुनी से शुरू हुई और फिर दोनों युवतियां हाथापाई पर उतर आईं



एक दूसरे को गालियां बकते हुए दोनों एक दूसरे पर चढ़ बैठी



युवक बीच बचाव करता रहा लेकिन ये दोनों पीछे हटने को तैयार नहीं हैं.



ये युद्ध लखनऊ के एक सैलून में हुआ है. pic.twitter.com/9QbwPwczSs — Dr.Tabassum Parveen (@Tabassum__2) May 2, 2026

लखनऊ के सैलून में मेकओवर करने आई लड़की का खुद ही मेकओवर हो गया 😂



बात इतनी बड़ी कि मारपीट और गाली गलौज पर आ गई!!



वीडियो में देख सकते हैं कैसे एक दूसरे का मेकअप किया जा रहा है 😂 pic.twitter.com/zjI20UQOnb — Journalist Fatima ✍️ (@mahsharfatima86) May 1, 2026

At one point, a man can be seen signalling to others, seemingly asking them not to interfere. Another person casually continued using his mobile phone, appearing completely unfazed by the commotion.

This unusual reaction has become a major talking point online.