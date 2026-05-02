Lucknow Salon Turns Into WWE Ring As Women's Fight Caught On Camera Goes Viral
A heated argument between two women inside a beauty salon in Lucknow turned into a violent fight, and CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral online. The women were seen pulling each other's hair and shouting as shocked customers watched.
Heated argument turns physical at Lucknow salon
A fight between two women inside a beauty salon in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh has gone viral after CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online. What began as a verbal argument quickly turned into a physical altercation, leaving customers and staff shocked.
The video shows one woman arguing with another woman and using abusing language. Within seconds, the disagreement escalated. Both women grabbed each other's hair, shouted loudly and refused to let go.
The salon, which was calm moments earlier, suddenly turned chaotic.
Staff member tries to restore order
As the fight intensified, a salon employee stepped in to stop the clash. He tried hard to pull the two women apart.
For a few moments, he was caught right in the middle as both women continued pulling at each other. Despite his efforts, neither appeared willing to back down.
Many viewers online sympathised with the employee, who found himself trapped in an extremely awkward situation.
Others mostly watch unbothered
One striking part of the video is the reaction of the people inside the salon. While the fight continued, several customers and staff members simply stood and watched.
Disclaimer: This videos contain abusive and offensive language. Viewer discretion is advised
बात कहासुनी से शुरू हुई और फिर दोनों युवतियां हाथापाई पर उतर आईं
एक दूसरे को गालियां बकते हुए दोनों एक दूसरे पर चढ़ बैठी
युवक बीच बचाव करता रहा लेकिन ये दोनों पीछे हटने को तैयार नहीं हैं.
ये युद्ध लखनऊ के एक सैलून में हुआ है. pic.twitter.com/9QbwPwczSs
— Dr.Tabassum Parveen (@Tabassum__2) May 2, 2026
लखनऊ के सैलून में मेकओवर करने आई लड़की का खुद ही मेकओवर हो गया 😂
बात इतनी बड़ी कि मारपीट और गाली गलौज पर आ गई!!
वीडियो में देख सकते हैं कैसे एक दूसरे का मेकअप किया जा रहा है 😂 pic.twitter.com/zjI20UQOnb
— Journalist Fatima ✍️ (@mahsharfatima86) May 1, 2026
At one point, a man can be seen signalling to others, seemingly asking them not to interfere. Another person casually continued using his mobile phone, appearing completely unfazed by the commotion.
This unusual reaction has become a major talking point online.
Social media floods with reactions
As expected, the video quickly spread across social media platforms, attracting thousands of comments.
Many users reacted with humour. One person joked that customers had come for a makeover but received "free WWE entertainment". Another wrote that the salon had turned into a wrestling arena.
Several users felt sorry for the staff member who tried to separate the women. "Poor guy got stuck in the middle," one comment read.
Some users express concern
Not all reactions were humorous. Many people criticised the behaviour of the women.
Several users said such conduct in a public place was unacceptable. Others pointed out that small disagreements should be solved through conversation rather than violence.
One user wrote that patience and calm discussion are always the best ways to handle any dispute.
Cause of fight remains unclear
The exact reason behind the argument has not been confirmed. However, some social media users speculated that the dispute may have been related to a personal matter.
यूपी:बात कहासुनी से शुरू हुई और फिर दोनों युवतियां हाथापाई पर उतर आईं
एक दूसरे को गालियां बकते हुए दोनों एक दूसरे पर चढ़ बैठी
युवक बीच बचाव करता रहा लेकिन ये दोनों पीछे हटने को तैयार नहीं हैं
ये युद्ध लखनऊ के एक सैलून में हुआ है pic.twitter.com/MuQWAau53w
— Mukesh Rajput Journalist (@Mukeshk92294988) May 1, 2026
At present, no official statement has been released regarding the incident.
Video continues to trend
The clip continues to attract huge attention online.
While many found it entertaining, others said it reflects declining patience and growing aggression in public spaces. Whatever the reason, the Lucknow salon fight has certainly become one of the city's most talked-about viral videos.
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