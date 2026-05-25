A domestic abuse case in Jaipur involving PWD engineer Gautam Meena and his wife Anu Meena has gone viral. Following Anu's alleged suicide, digital evidence and testimonies from their children have surfaced, revealing a history of severe physical and psychological abuse, sparking widespread public discussion.

An intense public discussion on domestic violence, structural privilege, and the long-lasting psychological damage inflicted on children who witness abuse at home has been sparked by a horrific domestic abuse case from Rajasthan that has taken over social media feeds. Anu Meena, a mother of two living in Jaipur, allegedly died by hanging on April 7. Gautam Meena, her spouse, has a prominent position in the Public Works Department (PWD) as an Executive Engineer. Although the case was first reported as a suicide, the tragedy has become a viral symbol of domestic tyranny due to the later discovery of digital proof and devastating testimonies from the couple's young children.

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Anu has been subjected to physical and psychological abuse since her marriage to Gautam in 2015, according to the family, who were quoted by NDTV. They said that he often abused her, frequently after drinking. The couple's own children, who served as firsthand witnesses to the growing animosity, revealed the enormity of the everyday horror.

Mahir, the couple's 10-year-old son, allegedly informed family members that he frequently witnessed his father abusing his mother. He described a horrifying event in which Gautam reportedly damaged the TV, came home, turned on loud music, and attacked Anu. The little child also described how, during these periods of extreme stress, his mother would ask him to make salt water whenever her blood pressure fell. Concurrently, their eight-year-old daughter, Samayra, also reportedly spoke about regular arguments between her parents, including disputes that publicly spilled over into social gatherings and family trips.

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Internet Reacts

Public outrage reached a boiling point as information about the abuse and clips of the viral accusations started to spread widely on X and Instagram. The corrosive reality of putting a partner's professional standing ahead of their true nature during arranged marriage setups was criticised by several users:

"Reason for marriage: Govt employee PWD engineer; they must not have checked anything about the man's nature, behaviour, attitude, etc., most likely as a result of arranged marriage."

Another user wrote: “Beating your wife with shoes, spitting on her face, abusing her for years in front of your own child and then acting like a respectable man? Absolute scum. Men like this are a curse to society and deserve to rot in jail for taking away an innocent woman’s life."

“Such a sad state we r living in – recording comes out , proofs r presented, people die but still the condition remains the same – convicted roams freely among us 😪" another user said.