Uttarakhand ADGP has ordered the immediate arrest of assailants who shot gangster Vinay Tyagi in Haridwar. Tyagi, who is lodged in Roorkee Jail, was attacked while being taken to court. He and two police officers were injured in the firing.

ADGP Orders Immediate Arrest

Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) V Murugesan has ordered the police officials in Haridwar to immediately arrest the criminals involved in the attack on notorious gangster Vinay Tyagi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

ADGP (Law and Order) V Murugesan told ANI over the phone that strict instructions have been issued to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Haridwar Pramendra Singh Dobal to immediately arrest the criminals involved in the life-threatening firing attack on notorious gangster Vinay Tyagi, who is lodged in Roorkee Jail under the Gangster Act, while he was being taken to the Laksar court for a hearing. The ADG further told ANI that if the accused involved in the incident are not arrested, action will be taken against the responsible police personnel.

Gangster Shot in Broad Daylight

Two unidentified assailants opened fire on the police vehicle while a notorious criminal Vinay Tyagi, lodged in Roorkee Jail under the Gangster Act was being taken to the Laksar court in Haridwar for a hearing on Wednesday, SSP Haridwar said.

According to the SSP Haridwar Pramendra Singh Dobal, the gangster sustained two bullet injuries and has been referred to a higher medical center for treatment. Speaking to ANI, Pramendra Singh Dobal said, "A notorious criminal, being brought from Roorkee jail in Haridwar district to Laksar court for a hearing, was suddenly fired upon by two men in broad daylight on the Laksar flyover. Vinay Tyagi and two police officers were injured in the attack and are being treated at Laksar Hospital. Vinay Tyagi, has been referred to a higher medical center."

How the Attack Unfolded

"While en route, near the Laksar flyover, unidentified individuals, who were lying in wait, arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire on the police vehicle when the policemen got down from the vehicle during a traffic jam," he added.

Background of the Gangster

Haridwar SSP said that there are over two dozen cases registered against Vinay Tyagi.