Himachal Kisan Sabha (HKS) and CITU called for nationwide protests on August 10 across 25 locations in Himachal Pradesh. The agitation is against the government's 'anti-farmer, anti-worker' policies and is a precursor to a larger movement.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): Himachal Kisan Sabha (HKS) and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Sunday called upon farmers, agricultural labourers and workers to participate in nationwide protests on August 10 against what they termed "anti-farmer, anti-worker and corporate-friendly policies" of the government.

In a joint press note, the organisations said protests would be held across Himachal Pradesh at around 25 locations at district, sub-divisional and block levels as part of the nationwide call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Central Trade Unions (CTUs). The organisations said the August 10 protests would include democratic programmes such as 'Jail Bharo', 'Rasta Roko', 'Rail Roko' and other forms of demonstrations.

Warning of Larger Movement

Issuing a warning against the upcoming agitation, HKS and CITU asserted that the August 10 agitation was not just a one-day protest but a preparation for a larger movement beginning from November 26, 2026, with the slogan "Save Farming, Save Industry and Save India". They said November 26 holds significance as it marks the beginning of the historic farmers' movement in 2020, which, according to them, demonstrated the strength of farmer-worker unity.

Key Demands and Allegations

The organisations further alleged that the farmers were not receiving a legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, while workers and agricultural labourers were facing challenges due to inflation, unemployment and insecure employment. They also accused the government of increasing corporate control over agriculture, industry, electricity and public resources, and said the struggle was aimed at protecting agriculture, employment, public sector institutions, federal rights and the interests of ordinary citizens.

Among their key demands, HKS and CITU sought a legal guarantee for MSP based on the C2+50 per cent formula for all crops, assured government procurement, strengthening of MGNREGA with 200 days of work and a wage of Rs 700 per day for agricultural labourers. They also demanded a comprehensive farm loan waiver, compensation of Rs 25 lakh for families of farmers who died by suicide, withdrawal of the four Labour Codes, a minimum monthly wage of Rs 42,000 for workers and an increase in states' share in the divisible tax pool from 31 per cent to 50 per cent.

The organisations further demanded an end to electricity privatisation, withdrawal of prepaid smart meters and non-implementation of the Seed Bill, 2025.

HKS State President Dr Kuldip Singh Tanwar, State Secretary Rakesh Singha, CITU State President Vajinder Mehra and CITU State Secretary Prem Gautam were among those who issued the joint statement. (ANI)