Passengers of a turbulent Air India Phuket-Delhi flight raised alarms, suspecting the pilot was intoxicated due to his behavior. They demand accountability from the airline, DGCA, and AAI as the matter is now under investigation by the AAIB.

Passengers of the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight, which encountered severe turbulence on August 4, have raised concerns over the incident and demanded accountability from the airline and aviation authorities, while the matter remains under examination.

'Pilot Seemed Intoxicated': Passenger Alleges Systemic Failure

Passenger Shrikant Jha, speaking about the incident, said that passengers had concerns regarding the pilot's condition based on his behaviour after the turbulence. He also said that authorities should ensure a thorough investigation into the matter. "We actually had strong suspicions about this because of the pilot's demeanor and appearance. His gait didn't look right, and the way he spoke after the turbulence made it seem like he was intoxicated. It is highly irresponsible. This is a systemic failure. A pilot felt emboldened enough to fly while intoxicated, knowing he could potentially slip through the airport unnoticed. He knew he could get away with it here," Shrikant Jha told ANI.

Jha further said that passengers had approached airport authorities and requested medical tests. He said the authorities, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India and the airline should take responsibility. "However, we lodged a strong complaint with Ravishankar Gaur, the head of Terminal 3, urging the authorities to conduct dope and blood tests, which revealed the truth. The DGCA, the Airports Authority, and the airlines need to take responsibility for this," he added.

'A Three-Year-Old Girl Was Flung': Another Passenger's Account

Another passenger, Renu Raniwala, described the difficulties faced during the turbulence and alleged that passengers did not receive adequate assistance after landing. She said the sudden drop in the aircraft caused panic among passengers, especially those travelling with children. Speaking to ANI, she said, "The person sitting ahead of us had already said that the pilot wasn't even walking straight. When the flight started dropping, I was most worried about the children. My grandson was sitting next to me, so I grabbed him tightly and fastened his seatbelt. In the process, the handle dug into me, injuring two of my ribs. A three-year-old girl was flung all the way to the back. You run such a massive company, you really need to be more responsible. There was no care shown even after we landed. No one attended to us for two or three hours. Even when we were taken to the hospital, there was no one there to look after us."

AAIB Investigating 'Serious Incident', Pilot Tested

Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 after the aircraft experienced a sudden loss of altitude of approximately 300 feet during cruise, following which the aircraft stabilised and subsequently landed safely at Delhi.

"The occurrence has been classified as a Serious Incident and is under investigation by the AAIB," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement added that the "both flight crew members underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test. The screening test in respect of the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing."

During the occurrence of turbulence, injuries were reported to a few passengers and cabin crew members on board. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members comprising two pilots and six cabin crew.

As part of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) following such an occurrence, both flight crew members underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test. The screening test in respect of the Pilot-in-Command (PIC) indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. Samples have accordingly been sent to the designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, and the final report is awaited, the ministry said. (ANI)