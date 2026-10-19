MP CM Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met those injured in the Gwalior truck incident. The CM assured the best medical treatment, including air ambulance, and promised strict action against those responsible for the tragedy.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday visited a trauma centre in Gwalior and met people injured in the truck incident near the Sheetla Mata Temple, assuring them of the best possible medical treatment and strict action against those responsible.

CM Vows Best Treatment and Support for Victims

The Chief Minister said the government was closely monitoring the condition of the injured and had directed officials to ensure that they received the best possible treatment. He added that an air ambulance would also be arranged if required for critically injured patients. “Today, I reached here in Gwalior following the incident that occurred last night, in which some people lost their lives and several were injured. Union Minister Scindia ji, our MPs, MLAs, and I met the injured patients. Our priority is to ensure that they receive the best possible medical treatment. We have told the authorities that even if an air ambulance is required, there should be no hesitation in arranging one,” CM Yadav said.

He said the government had already announced relief measures and taken strict action in connection with the incident. An investigation has also been ordered, and the government is reviewing the developments. “According to the information received from the doctors, the condition of the injured has improved compared to yesterday. Though we are particularly concerned about patients whose condition is more serious,” the Chief Minister said.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to supporting the affected families, CM Yadav said officials had been in touch with the relatives of the injured and that assistance would be provided according to their needs. “The government has a responsibility to look after every individual. Along with providing all possible assistance, we have also spoken with the family members of those affected. We will stand by them and provide all necessary assistance according to their needs. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found responsible for such an incident,” he added.

Police Personnel Suspended Over Alleged Negligence

Earlier, CM Yadav ordered the removal of a City Superintendent of Police (CSP) from his post and the suspension of eight other police personnel over alleged negligence, besides directing a detailed probe into the incident.

The Gwalior Truck Incident: What Happened

The accident occurred around 1.30 am on Sunday when a truck loaded with paddy, reportedly travelling from the Chhinor direction, lost control while descending a steep slope and crashed into devotees gathered near Sheetla Mata Temple. The truck allegedly broke through barricades and a police checkpoint before running over pilgrims and hitting the temple's outer wall and gate.

A total of 15 people have died in the incident so far, while several others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment. (ANI)