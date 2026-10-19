MP CM Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited families of victims of the Gwalior truck accident, expressing condolences and assuring government support. Action has been taken against negligent police officials.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday visited the homes of families who lost their loved ones in the truck incident near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior and expressed their condolences and prayed for strength for the bereaved families to endure this immense loss. The Chief Minister also offered floral tributes to the portraits of the victims, interacted with family members and consoled them in their hour of grief. He added that the government stood firmly with the affected families during this difficult time and assured them of all possible support.

Government Assures Support, Investigation Underway

“During my visit to Gwalior today, I went to the homes of people who lost their lives in the accident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday and expressed my condolences to their families. Yesterday, we had sent our ministers Aidal Singh Kansana and Rakesh Singh to the homes of those affected and to the hospital. We have taken action wherever prima facie negligence was found,” CM Yadav told reporters.

“We met the seriously injured patients at the hospital and issued instructions to ensure proper arrangements for their treatment. We also visited the families of those who died and expressed our condolences. The government stands completely with the affected families in this hour of grief. We are getting the entire incident investigated, and further action will be taken against everyone found responsible. I hope such an accident does not happen again. Our sympathies are with the affected families,” he added.

Details of the Tragic Incident

Earlier, CM Yadav ordered the removal of a City Superintendent of Police (CSP) from his post and the suspension of eight other police personnel over alleged negligence, besides directing a detailed probe into the incident.

The accident occurred around 1.30 am on Sunday when a truck loaded with paddy, reportedly travelling from the Chhinor direction, lost control while descending a steep slope and crashed into devotees gathered near Sheetla Mata Temple. The truck allegedly broke through barricades and a police checkpoint before running over pilgrims and hitting the temple's outer wall and gate. A total of 15 people have died in the incident so far, while several others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.