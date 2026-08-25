Gwalior Police deported 13 Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, who were living illegally in the city. Apprehended on August 4, they failed to provide valid citizenship documents and are being handed over to the BSF in West Bengal.

Gwalior Police has sent 13 Bangladeshi nationals for deportation who were allegedly residing illegally in the city after completing the verification process in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and directions from the Police Headquarters, a police officer said.

A team of Gwalior police left with these Bangladeshi individuals, which include seven men, three women and three children, for Malda, West Bengal on Monday night to hand over them to Border Security Force (BSF) for deportation.

These individuals were apprehended by the Crime Branch on August 4 following an input. During questioning and verification of their documents, they were identified as Bangladeshi nationals and failed to produce valid documents establishing Indian citizenship.

Official Statement on Deportation Drive

Speaking to ANI, City Superintendent of Police (SP), Manish Yadav said, "A campaign is being conducted across the country continuously as per the rules and directions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Following alerts regarding illegal infiltration and the possibility of incidents related to communal issues and terrorism, Gwalior Police and the Crime Branch received directions to identify such persons."

"On August 4, based on an input, 13 people were called for questioning. During interrogation, evidence was found confirming that they were Bangladeshi nationals. Their documents were also recovered and verified, and they did not have documents establishing Indian citizenship," SP Yadav said.

The officer further added that when they were questioned about their activities, they informed about being engaged in labour work and, along with this, they were also involved in various other businesses and activities with several people. They said that they had been staying here for quite some time and had settled here.

"During questioning about their citizenship, they admitted that they were not Indian citizens and held Bangladeshi citizenship. Therefore, as per the SOP of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, they are being deported in coordination with central agencies. 13 people have been sent for deportation," the officer said.

He added that teams were continuously searching for persons who are not Indian citizens so that any untoward incident can be prevented in the future. Gwalior Police would continue the process of deporting such persons as per the prescribed procedure. (ANI)