A minor girl from Gwalior was reportedly kidnapped, taken to Bengaluru, and gang-raped. Police have arrested five people, including two women, in connection with the case. One accused is still on the run. The girl has been rescued and reunited with her family.

In a shocking case, police have arrested five people, including two women, for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from Gwalior and gang-raping her in Bengaluru. One more person involved in the crime is still on the run, and police are searching for him.

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According to police sources, the girl was kidnapped from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, back in January this year. Her mother filed a complaint in February, telling the police that her daughter had been lured away and taken to Bengaluru. Acting on this complaint, the Madhya Pradesh police launched an investigation.

A police official said that a search operation led them to Bengaluru, where they found the girl being held captive in a room. The team rescued her and detained five people in connection with the case.

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After the rescue, the girl was first placed in a temporary shelter home in Gwalior. She was handed over to her family after a month. It was during this time that she revealed the full horror of what had happened to her. The girl told her mother everything, who then went back to the police and filed a fresh complaint. In the new complaint, she stated that her daughter was not just held captive but was also gang-raped. She also alleged that two women had helped in the kidnapping and the subsequent sexual assault.

On Friday, a police official confirmed that an FIR has now been filed against a total of six people. The investigation is ongoing. Police said that some of the accused helped with the kidnapping, while others are accused of committing the rape.

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