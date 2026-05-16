Sources say the TMC MLA changed his clothes after escaping so he wouldn't be easily identified. He reportedly got a light blue t-shirt from a local and put it on. What happened next? Read the full story to find out.

Dilip Mondal News: In a scene straight out of a movie, a Trinamool MLA from Bishnupur went missing the moment police entered his area. TMC MLA Dilip Mondal jumped out of a window and fled. The entire escape was reportedly caught on CCTV cameras. He even changed his clothes to fool the police, but his luck ran out. The CCTV footage also captured how his slipper tore while he was running.

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TMC MLA vanishes as police arrive

According to police and local sources, the police reached the Pailan residence of TMC MLA Dilip Mondal on Thursday morning. But he had already escaped through a back window just moments before. Police sources claim that at around 9:04:54 AM, Dilip Mondal was seen jumping out of a window at the back of his house. The CCTV footage shows him, dressed in a pajama-kurta and barefoot, quickly leaving the area.

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MLA changes clothes to avoid capture

Sources claim that the MLA changed his clothes to avoid being easily identified during his escape. He reportedly got a light blue t-shirt from a local person and wore it. After changing, Dilip Mondal ran past a construction site, a drain, and across fields towards Diamond Harbour Road. Police say his entire escape route has been captured on CCTV. They are also tracking his phone's tower location to find him.

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Slipper tears while running

According to sources, a local resident saw him running barefoot and gave him a pair of slippers. This has also been noted by the investigators. Even after TMC's defeat in the assembly polls, Dilip Mondal was heard making threatening remarks against the BJP. He had said, "Go ask your Chief Minister who Dilip Mondal is." This comment sparked a major controversy. Following this, an FIR was filed against him under non-bailable sections.

It's worth noting that the police raided the Pailan house of the South 24 Parganas TMC MLA after a TMC victory procession two days ago, where the MLA allegedly made threats. The BJP filed a complaint at the police station, which led to the raid. Dilip Mondal's house, which looks more like a resort, has a swimming pool, a large garden, and a swing. The MLA had made a series of threatening posts, which prompted the BJP to file a complaint against him. Based on that complaint, the police have filed a case against him under non-bailable sections and went to his house to investigate.