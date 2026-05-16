Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal accused TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee of corruption and said he will be jailed, a day after an FIR was filed against Banerjee for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during the West Bengal assembly elections campaign.

Bihar Minister Accuses Banerjee of Corruption

A day after a First Information report was filed against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly making inflammatory speeches in the run-up to the West Bengal assembly elections, Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday accused the former of being involved in corruption during their TMC tenure, which came to an end following the BJP's historic victory in the polls. "The way Abhishek Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress have looted Bengal, many of its ministers, along with Abhishek Banerjee, have pushed the state back significantly through their involvement in corruption. In the near future, such corrupt leaders will be lawfully sent to jail," he told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

FIR for Inflammatory Speeches

An FIR dated May 15 has been registered against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station for allegedly making inflammatory statements ahead of the elections, making remarks regarding the playing of DJs, and issuing statements against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Details from the FIR

The complainant Rajib Sarkar alleged that Banerjee delivered provocative, threatening and inflammatory speeches, allegedly inciting violence, promoting enmity and disturbing public tranquillity during different political rallies and election campaigns of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election 2026. "The brief fact of the case is that on 15.05.2026, a written complaim was received from Shri Rajib Sarkar, Sio Late Mrinal Kanti Sarkar, residing at Arunila Apartment, FA 6/2 Deshbandhu Nagar, Baguiati, Kolkata-700059, wherein he alleged that Shri Abhishek Banerjee, MP of Diamond Harbour Constituency, during different political rallies and election campaigns of West Bengal Legislative Assembly Election 2026, delivered provocative, threatening and inflammatory speeches allegedly imciting violence, promoting enmity and disturbing public tranquillity," the FIR stated.

The FIR further noted that the remarks were made from Banerjee's official social media handle on Facebook, namely, 'Abhishek Banerjee Official ', along with other social media news platforms. According to the FIR, the complainant specifically referred to speeches delivered at Maheshtala, Arambagh, Haringhata and Nandigram rallies during March-April, wherein the accused allegedly threatened opposition workers and used aggressive language likely to create public disorder and political unrest.

Charges Filed

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 192/196/351(2)/353(1) (C) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 123(2), 125 of Representation of the People Act, 1951. (ANI)