After being granted bail in the Shikohpur land deal PMLA case, businessman Robert Vadra said he had "nothing to hide" and alleged the Enforcement Directorate was functioning "at the behest of the Government." He reiterated his faith in the judiciary.

Businessman Robert Vadra on Friday said he had "nothing to hide" while alleging that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was functioning "at the behest of the Government," after being granted bail by the Rouse Avenue Court in the Shikohpur land deal-linked money laundering case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat, along with Advocates Prateek Chaddha and Akshat Gupta, appeared for Vadra before the court.

Speaking outside the court after appearing in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, Vadra reiterated his faith in the judiciary while continuing to level allegations against the ED. "I believe in the judicial system of the country. I know the Enforcement Directorate is being managed by the Government and the ED will keep on going on the instructions of the Government. I have nothing to hide. I am always going to be here and answer all the questions," Vadra said.

Calling himself "fearless," Vadra said he was prepared to face legal proceedings and would comply with all procedural requirements as the case progresses.

High Court Hears Vadra's Plea

Earlier in the day, Vadra appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court pursuant to summons issued in the Shikohpur land deal PMLA case. The court had last month taken cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet filed against him and others in the matter.

The development comes a day after the Delhi High Court heard Vadra's plea challenging the trial court order taking cognisance of the chargesheet in the case. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Vadra before the High Court, argued that the alleged predicate offences dated back to the period between 2008 and 2012, whereas some of the offences were added to the schedule of the PMLA only later. Appearing for the ED, Advocate Zoheb Hossain opposed the plea and argued that the petition was based on an incorrect interpretation of the law. Justice Manoj Jain posted the matter for further hearing on May 18.

Details of the Shikohpur Land Deal Case

The case stems from a February 2008 transaction in which Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, a company in which Vadra was previously a director, purchased nearly 3.5 acres of land in Shikohpur for Rs 7.5 crore. The land was later sold to real estate major DLF in 2012 for Rs 58 crore, leading to a substantial increase in value.

According to the ED, the transaction formed part of a larger scheme involving the generation and layering of proceeds of crime. The agency has alleged that undue benefits were extended during the process, including expedited mutation of the land and grant of development permissions that significantly enhanced its market value.

The court also took note of the ED's submission that further investigation is ongoing, particularly with regard to the role of other entities named in the predicate offence FIR. The court expressed an expectation that the investigating agency would thoroughly examine all such aspects to ensure a comprehensive probe. (ANI)