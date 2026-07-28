AAP's Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP and 'Emperor Modi' after an AK-47 was fired during student protests in Bihar. Invoking a famous slogan from the 1974 revolution, he warned the Centre not to mess with students protesting exam irregularities.

'Don't Mess with Students': Kejriwal's Warning to 'Emperor Modi'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwl on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), questioning 'Emperor Modi' on the usage of AK-47 against protesting students in Bihar. In an X post, Kejriwal warned the Centre not to mess with the students, drawing a parallel to the 1974 Total Revolution in Bihar led by Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, recounting the famous slogan Singhasan khali karo, ke janta aati hai' (Vacate the throne, for the people are coming). "What's gotten into the BJP? In Bihar, bullets from AK-47s were fired at our students. Are these students terrorists? I want to remind Emperor Modi that under the leadership of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, the soil of Bihar once echoed with the slogan: 'Vacate the throne, for the people are coming'. Please don't mess with the students," he said. आख़िर BJP को क्या हो गया है? बिहार में हमारे छात्रों पर AK-47 से गोलियाँ चलाई गईं। क्या ये छात्र आतंकवादी हैं? मैं मोदी-सम्राट को याद दिलाना चाहता हूँ- लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण के नेतृत्व में बिहार की धरती से नारा लगा था - “सिंहासन ख़ाली करो की जनता आती है” कृपया छात्रों से… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 28, 2026

Police Action During Siwan Protest

Earlier, Bihar's Siwan witnessed clashes between student protesters and police personnel during protests on Saturday over examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy. Police used tear gas shells and lathicharge to disperse the protesters following reports of stone-pelting. An AK-47 firing incident was also reported during the unrest. The Opposition has cornered the government over police action in Siwan, Bihar.

Constable Suspended Over Unauthorised Firing

Police maintained that a constable fired four rounds into the air after being surrounded by bandh supporters. Constable Abhishek Kumar was suspended, and departmental proceedings had been initiated against him.

The district administration clarified that the constable was part of a District Intelligence Unit (DIU) team passing through JP Chowk to investigate a separate murder case when he became trapped in a protest crowd. Caught in the commotion, he discharged four rounds into the air using an AK-47 assault rifle, an action the DM explicitly stated was unauthorised and inappropriate for public crowd-handling settings. (ANI)