Gujarat's Sakhi Mandals (women's self-help groups) have generated over Rs 39 crore in sales in the last five years through 236 SARAS Melas. The government initiative provides a platform for women artisans to showcase and sell their products.

Women from Gujarat’s Sakhi Mandals, or self-help groups, have recorded sales of over Rs 39 crore through 236 SARAS Melas organised across Gujarat over the last five years, according to the Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company Limited (GLPC).

The fairs provide women from Sakhi Mandals with a platform to showcase and sell their products and access wider markets. Over 8,500 self-help groups have participated in the 236 fairs, recording total sales of more than Rs 39.06 crore. The SARAS Mela initiative is being implemented by GLPC as part of various measures undertaken by the Gujarat government for the economic participation of women and is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The fairs also provide women with an opportunity to interact directly with customers and expand their businesses.

Jamnagar artisan records over Rs 1 lakh in sales per fair

Puriben Rabari of Jamnagar-based Somnath Sakhi Mandal promotes traditional crafts including embroidery, mirror work and patchwork through the SARAS Mela. Under the ‘Halari Handicraft’ banner, she sells handmade jewellery, apparel and decorative items.

Rabari, who participated in a recent pre-Navratri SARAS Mela in Jamnagar, said the fair provided her with a platform to connect with the market. “I have been participating in the SARAS Mela for the past two years, and my entrepreneurial journey began with this fair. While I already had the necessary skills, the SARAS Mela gave me the right platform and connected me with the market. I generate sales of over ₹1 lakh at each fair. Last year, my total turnover was around ₹4.5 to ₹5 lakh, which I have already matched this year,” she said.

She said that through GLPC’s marketing support scheme, her products are now listed on e-commerce platforms and WhatsApp, helping her receive online orders. “My goal is to present our traditional handicrafts in a contemporary style and reach as many people as possible. The SARAS Mela has played a significant role in my business success. This initiative by the Government of Gujarat has financially empowered many women like me and boosted our self-confidence,” she said.

Seasonal Fairs Boost Sales

Shravan Utsav fairs record Rs 1.40 crore sales

As part of this year’s Shravan Utsav, seven SARAS Melas were organised across Gujarat to provide a wider market for products made by women from Sakhi Mandals. More than 370 women participated through 187 stalls at the fairs, recording total sales of Rs 140 lakh. The fairs attracted more than 10 lakh visitors.

Ahead of Navratri, pre-Navratri fairs are being organised across seven districts of Gujarat in phases until October 10, with participation from more than 250 self-help groups. ‘Prerna Pravas’, or exposure visits, have also been arranged for women from the talukas to visit the fair venues and learn about market opportunities, participation benefits and platforms for direct sale of their products.

Government Support and Upcoming Events

GLPC is providing free stalls to women from Sakhi Mandals, along with accommodation, meals and travel allowances to cover commuting expenses.

As part of the Vibrant Navratri Festival organised by the Gujarat government at GMDC Grounds in Ahmedabad, a fair themed ‘Stree Shakti, Sakhi Shakti’ is being organised this year. The fair will have 50 to 60 stalls where women from Sakhi Mandals will showcase and sell handicrafts, handloom products, herbal items, decorative goods and food products, among other items. A special GLPC booth will also provide information about various schemes and opportunities available to women. The fair will provide direct market access to participating women and promote the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign. (ANI)