Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed Anganwadi workers' role in delivering welfare schemes. In Khatima, he visited a centre and served kids. Later in Dehradun, he distributed 332 appointment letters for the AYUSH and ESIS departments.

CM Dhami Praises Anganwadi Workers' 'Vital Role'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday highlighted the crucial role of Anganwadi workers and helpers in taking government welfare schemes to every household, saying their dedication and service are vital to supporting children and communities at the grassroots level.

Speaking during the ‘Aangan Milan’ programme at an Anganwadi Centre in Khatima, Dhami said Anganwadi workers serve as an important link between government schemes and beneficiaries. “The Anganwadi workers, sisters, and helpers, play a vital role in taking government schemes to every household. On this special occasion, I wish to salute your dedication and spirit of service,” the Chief Minister said.

During his visit, Dhami spent time with young children at the Anganwadi Centre and served them nutritious food. He also performed the ‘Annaprashan’ ceremony for children and wished them a healthy, bright and prosperous future.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the contribution of individuals who regularly support the functioning of Anganwadi centres and urged citizens to come forward and contribute towards the welfare of children. “There is much we can do to help. If we each reflect a little on how we can contribute to a specific Anganwadi center, we can provide significant assistance to the children who come there to learn and receive nutrition,” Dhami said.

He emphasised that government initiatives can be strengthened further through active participation from local communities. “Alongside the government, local citizens also help strengthen the spirit of community,” he said.

332 Appointment Letters Distributed for AYUSH, ESIS Depts

Later in Dehradun, Dhami attended a special appointment letter distribution ceremony for candidates selected under the state's AYUSH and Employees' State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) departments. He handed over appointment letters to 332 young individuals, including 271 employees from the AYUSH Department and 61 Allopathic Pharmacy Officers under ESIS.

“I am delighted to have the privilege today of handing over appointment letters to a total of 332 young individuals, comprising 271 employees from the AYUSH Department and 61 Allopathic Pharmacy Officers under the Employees' State Insurance Scheme. I congratulate all of you on this achievement,” Dhami said.

He also congratulated the candidates and acknowledged the sacrifices and support of their parents and guardians in helping them reach the milestone. (ANI)