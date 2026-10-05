BRS MLA KP Vivekananda accused the Revanth Reddy-led government of corruption, giving a 24-hour ultimatum for a response. He warned of a direct agitation, alleging misuse of power and involvement of the CM's family in government affairs.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA KP Vivekananda alleged corruption and misuse of power by the Revanth Reddy-led government, demanding explanations over several claims raised by the BRS. He gave the Chief Minister 24 hours to respond, warning of a direct agitation if the claims are not answered.

BRS Legislative Party whip Vivekananda questioned the silence of CM Revanth Reddy over corruption allegations running into thousands of crores of rupees levelled by the BRS. He warned that the BRS would launch a direct agitation if Revanth Reddy failed to respond within 24 hours.

Allegations of Misuse of Power

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Vivekananda alleged that the BRS had been exposing several instances of corruption and abuse of power during Revanth Reddy’s tenure. He accused the Chief Minister’s family members of acting as extra-constitutional forces and misusing government machinery for their benefit.

Specific Claims Against CM's Family

The BRS MLA questioned the reported rise in the valuation of Medicover Hospitals and sought an explanation from the Chief Minister over allegations raised by BRS leaders. He also questioned the alleged interference of Revanth Reddy’s brother Tirupathi Reddy in government affairs in Kodangal and the alleged allocation of government land to a company linked to another brother.

Citing allegations that government funds were being diverted to companies linked to the Chief Minister’s family, Vivekananda demanded explanations over the allegations raised by BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank. He also questioned the Chief Minister’s alleged business interests following his visit to South Korea and sought details about companies and properties linked to his family.

BRS Demands President's Intervention

He accused Revanth Reddy of violating his constitutional oath by adopting a partisan approach in governance. He demanded that President Droupadi Murmu intervene and that the Chief Minister be removed from office. He also urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana and respond to the allegations against the Chief Minister.