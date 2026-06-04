A Pune woman's candid disclosure of her family's monthly expenses has triggered a debate online after she revealed that her household spends nearly Rs 2.2 lakh every month

A Pune woman's candid disclosure of her family's monthly expenses has triggered a debate online after she revealed that her household spends nearly Rs 2.2 lakh every month and posed a straightforward yet thought-provoking question: "Are we overspending?"

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The post, shared by Smriti Singh, quickly went viral online, offering a glimpse into the financial realities of an upper middle-class urban family, and reigniting discussion about the soaring cost of living in India's major cities.

According to the detailed expense breakdown, housing emerged as one of the family's biggest financial commitments. Rent alone consumed a substantial share of the monthly budget, while grocery bills, utility payments, household help, and transportation costs steadily pushed the overall expenditure higher.

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The family also dedicated significant amounts toward their children's education, dining out, entertainment, and various lifestyle-related expenses. What caught the attention of many social media users was not extravagant luxury spending but the startling realization of how everyday necessities and routine expenses could collectively exceed Rs 2 lakh every month.

Singh explained that despite having a healthy income, she often found herself wondering where the money disappeared. Her post was not intended to flaunt wealth but rather to seek perspective on whether her family's spending habits were reasonable for people living in a major metropolitan city.

Many users argued that essentials such as rent, school fees, groceries, and healthcare costs have surged dramatically in recent years, making six-figure monthly household budgets increasingly common among urban professionals.

Others believed there was scope to trim expenses. Several commenters recommended reassessing discretionary spending, including dining out, shopping, and multiple subscriptions. At the same time, many felt the family's expenditure appeared proportionate to their earnings and chosen lifestyle.