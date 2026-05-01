A viral photo of US President Donald Trump taken during his recent ABC interview has sparked a wave of social media claims that he was wearing an adult diaper. The image shows a noticeable bulge on his back while seated. There is no evidence to support the claim. The White House says Trump is in excellent health.

A photo of US President Donald Trump taken during his recent interview at ABC studios has gone hugely viral online. The image shows Trump sitting on a chair, with what appears to be a large bulge on his back. That single photo has led to days of wild speculation across social media. Many users have claimed, without evidence, that Trump was wearing an adult diaper during the interview. There is, however, no proof to support those claims.

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Social media posts fuel the rumours

The photo was widely shared by American singer-songwriter Bill Madden, who posted it on social media. He wrote that the picture showed Trump had become "morbidly obese" and claimed he was wearing a "very thick adult diaper".

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Investor Spencer Hakimian also shared the image. He went even further, posting an AI-generated picture showing Trump in a diaper, alongside the caption that Trump's diaper had been "exposed".

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The posts quickly spread across X, with thousands of users joining the discussion.

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Jokes and criticism flood the internet

Many social media users mocked the US President. Some made jokes about an unpleasant smell, while others suggested that even members of his own family would not want to be near him.

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Others criticised people for focusing so much on the rumour, calling the conversation childish and unnecessary. The debate has now continued for nearly a week, with fresh posts appearing every day.

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No evidence Trump was wearing a diaper

Despite the viral claims, there is no confirmation that Trump was wearing an adult diaper during the ABC interview. No official statement has addressed the rumour directly.

Trump, who is 79, has never publicly been known to wear adult diapers.

The photo alone does not prove anything, and the bulge could easily have been caused by the way he was sitting, his jacket, or the chair itself.

Questions about Trump's health continue

The viral image has also led to renewed discussion about Trump's health. Some social media users have suggested that the President may be unwell.

However, there is no evidence of any major decline in his health. The White House has repeatedly said that Trump remains in excellent physical condition.

Trump's chronic venous insufficiency explained

Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, often called CVI, in July 2025.

The condition happens when the valves in the leg veins become weak or damaged. This can cause blood to collect in the lower legs, leading to swelling and bruising. It is very common in older adults, especially those over 70.

Trump's physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbarella, described the condition as "benign and common".

He also said tests found no signs of deep vein thrombosis or any serious artery disease.

White House says Trump is fit for office

According to the White House, Trump has normal heart function and healthy kidney markers. Officials say he remains fully capable of carrying out his duties as President.

Apart from CVI, no serious medical problems have been publicly reported.

Viral claims continue despite lack of proof

Even with no evidence, the rumour continues to spread online. It shows how quickly social media can turn a single photograph into a major talking point.

For now, the claims remain exactly that - claims.

Until there is real evidence, the viral Trump diaper story is simply another internet storm built on speculation.