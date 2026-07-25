Delhi Police identified and blocked over 400 social media accounts operated from Pakistan. The accounts were spreading fake content, including AI-generated videos and deepfakes, related to the ongoing student protest at Jantar Mantar over NEET.

400+ Pakistani Social Media Accounts Blocked

Delhi Police have identified and blocked more than 400 social media accounts allegedly operated from Pakistan for spreading fake and misleading content related to the July 20 protest march at Jantar Mantar, including AI-generated content, deepfake videos and edited photographs, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Rohit Rajbir Singh said on Saturday.

Addressing the press briefing amid the ongoing student protest over the NEET paper leak issue, DCP Central district Singh said that Delhi Police, in collaboration with the concerned agencies, were continuously working to identify more social media accounts operated from Pakistan. "Our investigation also revealed that some social media accounts operated from Pakistan are spreading fake content. Delhi Police, in collaboration with the concerned agencies, is continuously working to identify more such accounts. More than 400 such handles have been identified so far and blocked for spreading AI-generated content, deepfake videos, edited photos and other false content related to the protests," DCP Singh said

Links to Previous Disinformation Campaigns

He said some of the identified accounts were also found to be active in spreading fake information during Operation Sindoor. India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam in May 2025 in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. "Some such handles were also found active in spreading fake information during Operation Sindoor. These social media accounts tried to mislead people by editing official statements of several senior officers and manipulating visual content," he added.

Police Urge Public Caution

The DCP Central urged people to verify the authenticity of content before believing or sharing it amid the circulation of misleading and false information related to the ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak issue. "A protest has been going on at Jantar Mantar for the past several weeks by the Cockroach Janata Party... Information on social media goes viral very quickly, but not every post, video, or photo is necessarily accurate. It is extremely important to fact-check any information before trusting it or sharing it further," DCP Central Singh said.

Official Channels to Counter Fake News

The official added that Delhi Police was continuously monitoring social media platforms and sharing information through its official social media handles to help people distinguish between genuine and false content. "The Delhi Police is also continuously monitoring social media. We are continuously sharing information on fake news, AI and deepfake videos, edited clips, and misleading posts through our social media handles so that people can differentiate between true and false information," he said.

Special Task Force to Combat Exam Irregularities

The DCP Central also said that the Delhi Police has formed a Special Task Force within the Crime Branch to combat paper leaks and irregularities in competitive examinations. "In line with the Government of India's commitment to combat paper leaks and irregularities in various competitive exams, the Delhi Police has formed a Special Task Force within the Crime Branch. This team will be led by a DCP-level officer and supervised by the Special CP, Crime," he said. (ANI)