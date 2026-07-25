BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleged Congress has a history of corruption in education, citing a 1956 letter from C.D. Deshmukh to Nehru detailing paper leaks and recruitment irregularities. He linked this past to current youth protests.

Dubey Cites 1956 Letter on Education Corruption

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday alleged that Congress had a history of corruption and nepotism in the education system. In a post on X, Dubey said that "on July 25, 1956, Deshmukh resigned from Nehru's Cabinet, claiming that he was distressed by the then Prime Minister's 'activities, nepotism and corruption".

Dubey shared an image of a letter claiming Deshmukh had written it to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, raising concerns over alleged question paper leaks, the functioning of medical college hostels, private colleges allegedly being used to distribute degrees, irregularities in teacher recruitment and principal appointments, and foreign travel.

Dubey alleged that the entire education system, from admissions to jobs, was controlled by Congress leaders and claimed that medical colleges were their "exclusive domain".

Bringing attention to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and youth who are protesting at Jantar Mantar, Dubey said the issue was particularly relevant for today's young generation.

"Congress's Dark Chapter," Dubey said, while listing allegations attributed to Deshmukh regarding the education system at the time.

Allegations Over Protests and Foreign Ties

Earlier, on Wednesday, launched a sharp attack on the Congress party over its protest outside Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) against police action on CJP protesters. Dubey alleged that the opposition party was attempting to "break the nation" and called for an investigation into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged ties with the Soros Foundation.

Speaking to reporters, Dubey alleged that the Congress was associating with "anti-national" elements and questioned the nature of Rahul Gandhi's meetings during his overseas trips. (ANI)