A late-night gathering among colleagues in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-III allegedly turned into a brutal assault after two men reportedly mocked a co-worker’s accent and verbally abused him, leaving the 24-year-old seriously injured on May 21.

A late-night gathering among colleagues in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-III allegedly turned into a brutal assault after two men reportedly mocked a co-worker’s accent and verbally abused him, leaving the 24-year-old seriously injured on May 21.

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According to police, the victim, Aditya Raj Pandey, a native of Bihar who currently lives in DLF Phase-III, works at a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm in Sector 48. He was allegedly attacked by Uday Sansanwal and Nikhil Sansanwal inside a rented accommodation in U Block following a heated altercation during a drinking session.

As per the complaint, Pandey had gone to meet his friend Ansh Tyagi at a colleague’s room around 2am. “ When Pandey arrived, Tyagi, the two accused, and a woman were already present there and drinking. All of them are colleagues,” an officer said.

Police said tensions escalated after the accused allegedly began ridiculing Pandey’s accent and the way he spoke. The verbal taunts soon turned abusive, and when Pandey objected, the situation allegedly escalated.

Pandey alleged that Uday first slapped him, after which both accused repeatedly punched and assaulted him on the face and head. “His friends intervened and separated them. Before leaving, the accused allegedly threatened to kill Pandey,” the officer added.

The victim reportedly lost consciousness and was rushed to a private hospital by his friends.

The medico-legal report recorded a scalp injury and swelling around both eyes. “The report also mentioned the smell of alcohol from the victim’s mouth,” the FIR stated.

Following an inquiry and verification of the complaint, the DLF Phase-III police registered an FIR against the two accused under Sections 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).