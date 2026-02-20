- Home
A 19-year-old girl from Tripura is in critical condition at AIIMS Delhi after she was allegedly assaulted by her live-in partner in Gurugram. The accused, also 19, has been arrested. Police said the couple had an argument over her character.
Victim hospitalised after alleged attack
A 19-year-old female student is in critical condition after she was allegedly beaten by her live-in partner in Gurugram. She is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi, police said on Friday, February 20, 2026.
The accused has been identified as Shivam, also 19, a resident of Delhi. Police have arrested him in connection with the assault, according to News Agency PTI quoted by The Hindu report.
Student and accused were living together
The victim is a native of Tripura and was studying biotechnology at GD Goenka University. According to police, the couple met in September 2025 and had been living together in a paying guest accommodation in Sector 69, Gurugram, for the past few months.
Discussions about their marriage were reportedly taking place between their families.
Fight led to violent assault
Police said the incident occurred on the night of February 19, 2026, following an argument between the two. During the altercation, the accused allegedly assaulted the young woman and caused severe injuries.
Officers reached the PG accommodation after receiving a late-night call from the victim's mother, who alerted them about the situation. The woman was rescued and rushed for emergency medical treatment.
Police investigation underway
Deputy Commissioner of Police Hitesh Yadav said preliminary findings suggest the accused attacked the victim in a fit of rage. Investigators believe he had developed doubts about his partner's character.
Police have registered a case at Badshahpur Police Station. The accused is being questioned. Officers have collected evidence from the room and are examining CCTV footage as part of the investigation.
Authorities said further legal action will depend on medical and forensic findings.
