Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth ordered legal action against people who made offensive comments following the peaceful end of a four-day standoff by Nihang Sikh pilgrims at the Nagrasu Gurdwara. He urged pilgrims to respect local traditions.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth on Wednesday said authorities have been directed to take immediate legal action against individuals who allegedly used offensive language and made objectionable comments following the recently resolved standoff at the Nagrasu Gurdwara in Rudraprayag district.

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The DGP's remarks came a day after a four-day-long standoff involving Nihang Sikh pilgrims at the Gurdwara ended peacefully following negotiations between religious representatives, local authorities, and the police. Addressing the issue, Seth praised the restraint shown by the administration during the tense situation and stressed the need to maintain communal harmony and public order. "The police administration, with great patience and restraint, took the necessary action. Through the cooperation of various organisations and tireless efforts, they brought the situation under control. However, following these incidents, some individuals used indecent language and made offensive comments... The concerned authorities have been directed to immediately take necessary legal action against those involved. All pilgrims are expected to fully respect the local traditions, customs, and religious beliefs of Uttarakhand during their pilgrimage, and to refrain from any conduct or comments that might hurt local public sentiments or impact law and order," Seth told ANI.

The Standoff and Its Peaceful Resolution

The standoff at the Nagrasu Gurdwara began on June 20 when a group of Nihang Sikh pilgrims occupied the fourth floor and rooftop of the religious site following a dispute. Police and administrative officials maintained continuous dialogue with the group while extensive security arrangements were put in place to prevent any untoward incident.

The situation was resolved on Tuesday after a delegation of Nihang Sikh representatives from Punjab held discussions with the aggrieved pilgrims. Following several rounds of talks, the Nihang Sikhs agreed to come down from the rooftop, bringing the standoff to a peaceful end.

Religious leaders involved in the mediation thanked the Uttarakhand government and local administration for handling the matter sensitively and ensuring a non-confrontational resolution.

Inquiry Initiated

Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar said a detailed inquiry has been initiated into the dispute and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings. (ANI)