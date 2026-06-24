Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood has launched a major crackdown on electricity theft across the national capital, beginning with Kamruddin Nagar in West Delhi's Mundka division.

The Delhi government has launched a massive campaign against power theft and illicit energy connections under the leadership of Power Minister Ashish Sood. The campaign's objectives are to reduce financial losses, improve the efficiency of power distribution, and ensure that genuine customers will always have access to electricity.

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Kamruddin Nagar has been designated as a high-loss area.

In the Mundka division of West Delhi, Kamruddin Nagar reported power outages of around 56.4%, with an estimated yearly loss of ₹24.4 crore. Officials said that unapproved connections from overhead power lines were being used by illicit commercial and industrial establishments to get electricity.

Significant Reduction Following a Major Raid

Authorities carried out a significant raid targeting illicit links as part of the enforcement campaign. According to reports, the operation reduced power theft in the affected districts by about 34,000 units per day and prevented the theft of over 10 million units of electricity.

Plans for Theft-Resistant Infrastructure

The government has mandated that exposed electrical lines be replaced with armoured, theft-resistant cables in order to deter future theft. The infrastructure update, according to officials, will make illicit tapping much more difficult and help maintain the progress made via enforcement measures.

Crackdown to Spread Throughout Delhi

The administration intends to expand these initiatives to other high-loss regions around the city in light of Kamruddin Nagar's success. Advanced data analytics will be utilised to identify locations and customers suspected of stealing power, and additional police officers will be deployed for raids.

Strict Caution to Violators

Ashish Sood, the minister of power, issued a warning that businesses that steal electricity will be immediately disconnected, subject to fines, and could have their buildings sealed. He reaffirmed the government's dedication to providing honest customers with dependable, reasonably priced, and continuous power.