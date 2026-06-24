Posters on alleged donation irregularities at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir were put up outside Bhopal's Congress office. The party demanded a CBI probe, while the BJP stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already looking into the matter.

Posters alleging irregularities in the collection and management of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir were put up outside the Congress office in Bhopal on Wednesday, with the party demanding a CBI probe into the matter and action against those responsible.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress Demands Probe, Cites 'International Embarrassment'

Reacting to the issue, Congress Religion and Priests Cell State President Richa Goswami said that the reported donation-related irregularities had deeply hurt all Indians and followers of the Sanatan Dharma, adding that the matter brought embarrassment at international levels. "The matter of donation theft has deeply hurt people across India and followers of Sanatan Dharma. Such incidents are a matter of shame for all of us at both the national and international levels, that Lord Ram has been robbed and that the sanctity of Maryada Purushottam is being violated. It is not limited to just one temple; several revered religious sites and Jyotirlingas across India have become centres of revenue generation for the BJP government. We oppose the manner in which these trusts are being run and what we see as the financial exploitation taking place through them," Goswami told ANI.

'Dissolve Trust, Hand Temple to Nirmohi Akhara'

The Congress leader called for a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities and sought action against those found responsible, including members of the Ram Mandir Trust. She also demanded the immediate dissolution of the existing trust. "We have some demands that a CBI investigation should be conducted into the matter, and action should be taken against the current Ram Mandir Trust and those found responsible. The trust should be dissolved immediately. The temple should be handed over to the Nirmohi Akhara, which had traditionally been performing the temple's religious rituals and worship," the Congress leader said.

Goswami further argued that there should be no political interference in temple affairs, alleging that such interference could lead to irregularities and corruption. Additionally, she appealed to Hindus to "understand the true essence of Hindutva".

BJP Responds: SIT Probe Underway

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the alleged irregularity in Ram Mandir donation collection, asserting that whoever was found guilty would not be spared. "For the Ram Mandir issue, the BJP government and our leaders had given clear instructions, following which an SIT was constituted and an investigation was conducted. Whoever has committed an offence will not be spared under any circumstances, and appropriate action will be taken against them," Sharma said.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government had constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. (ANI)