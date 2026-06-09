Gujarat will host the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Vadodara, focusing on Tourism and Culture. Ahmedabad's Kankaria Lakefront, redeveloped in 2008, is presented as a successful model for tourism-led economic growth and urban development.

Gujarat prepares to host the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Central Gujarat region on June 29 and June 30 at Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals (GSFC) University, Vadodara. Tourism and Culture have been identified as focus sectors for driving regional economic growth.

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Kankaria Lakefront: A Blueprint for Success

In this context, Ahmedabad's Kankaria Lakefront stands as a notable example of how well-developed tourism infrastructure, cultural attractions and recreational facilities can contribute to urban development, stimulate economic activity and strengthen a city's position as a vibrant tourism destination, according to a release. Located in the Maninagar area (Southern Part) of Ahmedabad, Kankaria Lakefront has emerged as one of the city's most prominent tourist attractions. Once a historic lake known for its architectural and cultural significance, Kankaria has evolved into a modern tourism and recreation destination that attracts lakhs of visitors every year from across Gujarat, India and abroad.

The popularity of Kankaria Lakefront is evident from the consistently high visitor footfall. According to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Kankaria Lakefront observed a total footfall of 6,72,785 from April 27 to June 3, 2026. Kankaria Lakefront was transformed into a world-class public space through a holistic redevelopment in 2008. Inaugurated on December 25, 2008, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (then Chief Minister of Gujarat), the project brought in modern amenities, vibrant public spaces, and new cultural and recreational attractions, turning the lake into a premier tourism landmark.

Kankaria Lakefront's success demonstrates how strategic investments in tourism infrastructure can transform urban spaces into vibrant economic and cultural assets. By attracting visitors, promoting cultural engagement and generating livelihood opportunities, the destination exemplifies the broader impact that tourism-led growth can have on cities and regions, the release stated.

Driving Regional Development Through Tourism

The steady influx of tourists has also generated significant economic benefits for the city. Increased visitor spending has provided a substantial boost to hospitality, food and retail sectors, supporting local businesses and creating livelihood opportunities. Such outcomes align closely with the focus areas of the upcoming VGRC, which seeks to explore the role of tourism and culture in driving sustainable regional development, the release added.

As VGRC Central Gujarat also focuses on advancing new avenues of growth through Tourism & Culture, Kankaria Lakefront serves as a significant model of how well-planned tourism initiatives can contribute to economic growth, enhance city branding and strengthen Gujarat's position as a premier tourism destination. (ANI)