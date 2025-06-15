The Gujarat government will observe state mourning on Monday for former CM Vijay Rupani, who died in the Ahmedabad Air India crash. His funeral will be held in Rajkot. The crash has claimed 270 lives so far.

The Gujarat government on Sunday announced a one-day state mourning on Monday to honour former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Air India AI171 crash in Ahmedabad three days ago.

The government order said the national flag will fly at half-mast on all government buildings where it is usually flown, and no official entertainment will be held on the day.

Vijay Rupani’s funeral in Rajkot on Monday

Rupani’s body was formally identified through DNA testing, and his remains have been handed over to his family, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi confirmed. The funeral will take place in Rajkot, his hometown, on Monday.

Death toll rises to 270

So far, 270 people have died in the crash. This includes 241 people aboard the plane, and 29 on the ground.

The London-bound Flight AI171, which took off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, crashed into the resident doctors' hostel of BJ Medical College minutes after takeoff.

The aircraft carried 242 people: 230 passengers, 10 crew members, and 2 pilots. Vijay Rupani was flying in business class to London to meet his daughter.

Only one person, an Indian-origin British national seated in 11A, survived the crash and is undergoing treatment in hospital.

DNA testing underway for identification

According to Sanghavi, 86 victims have been identified so far using DNA testing, as many bodies were badly burnt or damaged. Over 230 coordination teams have been working with families of victims to help them through the process.

Black box recovered; investigation ongoing

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) recovered the black box of the aircraft 28 hours after the crash. The orange-coloured recorder, found near the plane’s tail, is expected to provide key data for the investigation.

Air India’s response and support

In a statement, Air India said it remains in mourning over the loss of 241 lives aboard Flight AI171.

“We have contacted all next of kin and are helping families with the next steps,” the airline said.

Over 400 family members have reached Ahmedabad and are being assisted by Air India and Tata Group teams. Each affected family has been assigned a dedicated caregiver.

“We are supporting families with remains handover, travel out of Gujarat, and international repatriation where needed,” the airline added.

Assistance centres remain operational at both Ahmedabad and Mumbai airports to provide information and help to families.