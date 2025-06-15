DNA tests have confirmed the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the June 12 Ahmedabad Air India crash. Rupani was among the 241 people who died in the devastating Air India crash in Gujarat.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said the DNA confirmation came at 11:10 AM. Rupani’s last rites will be held in his hometown Rajkot. Officials from the Chief Minister’s Office were present at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to coordinate the transportation of his body.

PM Modi's heartfelt tribute to Vijay Rupani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Rupani’s family earlier on June 13 and shared a deeply personal tribute. Reflecting on Rupani’s long political journey, the PM highlighted his rise from a grassroots worker to becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

“In every role assigned to him… he always struck a unique chord,” PM Modi said.

He praised Rupani’s focus on improving the “Ease of Living” for citizens, calling it a central part of Gujarat’s development during his tenure.

“I had the opportunity to work closely with Vijaybhai when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He took many steps to further the development journey of Gujarat, of which 'Ease of Living' is a notable one,” Modi added.

Vijay Rupani's legacy of service to Gujarat

Vijay Rupani served as Gujarat’s Chief Minister from 2016 to 2021. Before that, he held several key positions, including:

Rajkot Municipal Corporation member

Gujarat BJP president

Rajya Sabha MP

State minister in various departments

His sudden death has shocked the political community and the people of Gujarat, many of whom remembered him as a quiet and determined leader who worked behind the scenes.

Home Minister Sanghavi said, “Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani lost his life during the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. He worked for the people of the state for several years.”