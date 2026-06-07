Gandhinagar's NFSU, an 'Institution of National Importance,' has achieved global recognition. It is expanding internationally, has deployed 300+ Mobile Forensic Vans, and promotes 'Make in India' through its Forensic Innovation Centre.

The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), established in 2009 in Gandhinagar under the visionary leadership of the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has achieved remarkable success in just 14 years, a press release from the Gujarat government said.

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An Institution of National Importance with a Global Footprint

In October 2020, it was granted the prestigious status of "Institution of National Importance" (INI). Under the able leadership of its Founding Vice-Chancellor and senior Indian forensic scientist, "Padma" J.M. Vyas, NFSU has established a unique educational model spanning education, research, training, and investigation.

According to a release, NFSU has emerged as a unique government university from Gujarat and India, bringing global acclaim to the nation and establishing an overseas campus in Jinja, Uganda. To date, representatives from 96 countries have received high-level training in forensic science here.

Impressed by the institution's educational excellence and green campus, several nations have submitted official proposals to establish NFSU campuses in their own countries, the release said. With its continuous expansion, the university is set to have a total of 13 campuses--both domestic and international by May 2026.

Over 300 Mobile Forensic Vans for Ground-Level Investigation

The release further stated that, to accelerate the scientific investigation of crimes and ensure the presentation of accurate evidence in court, NFSU has developed a state-of-the-art, indigenous 'Mobile Forensic Investigation Van.' These vans are deployed 24x7, staffed by skilled experts and equipped with specialised forensic kits.

More than 300 such mobile units are currently operational across 17 states and Union Territories in India, proving instrumental in expediting the justice process and securing strict punishments for criminals, the release added.

Realising the 'Make in India' Dream in the Start-up Sector

To foster research and start-ups, NFSU has established a 'Forensic Innovation Centre' in collaboration with the 'Forensic Innovation Council' (formed under the Companies Act) and the SSIP. The centre offers state-of-the-art laboratory facilities.

More than 20 'Make in India' forensic investigation products developed through this initiative are currently being exported to countries such as the USA, Australia, Israel, Singapore, and nations across Europe. Furthermore, the institute has achieved a historic milestone by securing exclusive patent approvals in both India and the USA.

Pioneering Role in Complex Cases and National Service

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) has played a pioneering role in handling national disasters and complex cases. The NFSU team rapidly executed the challenging task of DNA profiling to conclusively identify all 265 victims of the horrific and tragic Air India Flight 171 crash that occurred near Ahmedabad Airport on June 12, 2025.

Furthermore, a specialised "Centre of Excellence for Nutritional Testing for Sportspersons" (CoE-NSTS) has been established here to conduct nutritional testing on athletes and detect the presence of banned substances in sports, a unique scientific centre of its kind in the country.

Students at this university, who are conducting remarkable research in futuristic fields such as DNA forensics, drone forensics, and digital forensics, are moving forward with full commitment to realise the Prime Minister's vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India), "Make in India," and "Digital India."

Leadership and Esteemed Acclaim

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the constant guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), operating under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, stands at the forefront of strengthening the criminal justice delivery system globally, a matter of pride for both Gujarat and the entire nation.

According to the release, renowned storyteller and spiritual guru Pujya Bhai Rameshbhai Ojh, while sharing his experiences from a visit to NFSU, remarked that every problem has a solution; whenever a criminal creates a problem, a world-renowned university like NFSU is determined to provide a solution. He expressed great joy in visiting the world-renowned National Forensic Sciences University, noting that NFSU has truly materialised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of becoming a leader in the forensic sector and assisting in building forensic capabilities for numerous countries.

Additionally, the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, organised a special talk by Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, on the theme "My Life: My Story." During the event, Rajat Sharma discussed issues such as "fake news" and "deepfakes" in the context of social media and forensic sciences.