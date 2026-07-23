Multiple NDRF, SDRF, and Army teams are deployed in South Gujarat's Valsad district for rescue operations amid heavy rainfall. CM Bhupendra Patel has deputed senior ministers to oversee relief work in the affected districts of Surat, Valsad, and Navsari.

Rescue Teams Deployed in Valsad

Three NDRF teams and five SDRF teams are currently deployed in Valsad district of South Gujarat to assist the district administration in rescue, relief, and evacuation operations amid the heavy rainfall situation. As per the release, two additional NDRF teams from New Delhi will arrive this evening.

In addition, a team of 70 Army personnel, along with five boats and a Fire Department team of 25 personnel, is being deployed to Valsad. They will assist the district administration in carrying out rescue and relief operations amid the heavy rainfall situation.

CM Patel Oversees Relief Operations

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has deputed senior ministers and officials to oversee relief work.

According to the Commissionerate of Information, CM Patel has deputed Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel, and senior secretaries to assist the administration in Surat, Valsad, and Navsari districts affected by heavy rainfall.

In-charge secretaries have been instructed to immediately reach districts under Red Alert for rain-related preparedness and response.

South Gujarat on High Alert Amid Heavy Rainfall

South Gujarat districts remained on high alert on Thursday as extremely heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging, river swelling, and large-scale evacuations, with authorities issuing red alerts and closing schools and colleges across Surat, Navsari and Valsad.

The India Meteorological Department has issued rain warnings across Gujarat, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in several districts over the next three days, prompting district administrations and the Surat Municipal Corporation to launch 24x7 relief and rescue operations.

Surat city is under a Red Alert due to heavy rainfall.

District Collector Tejas Parmar said the administration is "fully on alert" for Surat district, with heavy rainfall expected between 10:00 PM Wednesday and 4:00 AM Thursday. "Evacuation of people from low-lying areas has begun by NDRF and relief teams. Appeal to residents of low-lying areas to fully cooperate with the administration. Avoid rumours; trust only news validated by the government," Parmar posted on X. (ANI)