Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reviewed the heavy rainfall situation in South Gujarat. PM Modi and Amit Shah assured central support. Ministers and secretaries have been deployed to affected districts, and NDRF/SDRF teams are conducting rescue ops.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the situation arising from the heavy rainfall, particularly in the South Gujarat districts of Surat, Valsad, Navsari, and Tapi, at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar. During the meeting, he held a telephonic conversation with Collectors of these districts to assess the situation. He also reviewed the rescue and evacuation operations and obtained details regarding the flood situation in the rivers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with the Chief Minister over the telephone to obtain complete details of the situation caused by the heavy rainfall in the state. They assured the Chief Minister of full support from the Central Government for rescue, relief, evacuation, and safety measures.

CM's Directives for Flood Response

Following heavy rainfall in Surat, Valsad, and Navsari districts, the Chief Minister has directed Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel, and Secretaries Remya Mohan and Alok Pandey to assist the local administration. Additionally, he has instructed the in-charge secretaries to immediately reach the districts where the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister also directed the deployment of additional NDRF and SDRF teams to assist the local administration in rescue, relief, and evacuation operations in the rain-affected districts. He instructed officials to give top priority to the rescue and evacuation of people stranded due to flooding in rivers as well as residents of low-lying areas. He reviewed the status of electricity supply and drinking water distribution in the rain-affected districts and instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted services. Additionally, he also reviewed the status of State Transport services and road connectivity in the heavy rain-affected districts of South Gujarat.

Departmental Preparedness

He also reviewed the preparedness of the Roads and Buildings Department, which has kept more than 3,400 dumpers, over 1,100 JCB machines, and the necessary materials ready to restore roads closed due to overtopping, approach erosion, and diversion washouts as soon as the floodwaters recede. Moreover, he instructed the Health Department to remain fully prepared with adequate sanitation measures, disease prevention arrangements, and sufficient stocks of essential medicines to prevent the outbreak of diseases after the floodwaters recede.

Relief Commissioner Briefs on Situation

Relief Commissioner Gaurav Makwana briefed the meeting on the preparedness of the administration in view of the prevailing rainfall situation in the state. He stated that the southern part of Gujarat, particularly the districts of Valsad, Navsari, Surat, and Tapi, had been under Red Alert since yesterday, and that extremely heavy rainfall had occurred since last night. He added that Valsad district had received exceptionally heavy rainfall, especially in Umargam taluka. Umargam recorded nearly 43 inches of rainfall over the past 28 hours, while Kaprada, Vapi, and other parts of Valsad district also received very heavy rainfall.

Rescue Operations and Evacuations

Explaining the precautionary measures taken by the Government, Makwana said that NDRF and SDRF teams had been deployed in the affected areas from yesterday itself as a precautionary measure. A large number of NDRF and SDRF teams are deployed in Surat, Navsari, and Valsad. He further stated that as the intensity of rainfall increased through the night, additional teams were mobilised. Rescue operations began last night itself through coordinated efforts of the administration, police, and Aapda Mitra, and around 1,200 people have already been rescued.

He further informed that nearly 1,500 people have so far been shifted to safer locations in Surat city. In Navsari, around 200 people stranded in 11 villages due to flooding in the Kaveri River have also been rescued and shifted to safer places. At present, there are no critically stranded persons in these districts. Providing details of the Chief Minister's directions to the administration, he said that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister instructed the in- charge secretaries to immediately reach the districts and assess the situation. Officers who had previously served in these areas have also been directed to move immediately for relief operations. About 10 officers, including Additional Collectors, Deputy Collectors, and Mamlatdar level officers who had previously served in Valsad district, have been deployed for relief operations.

Team Deployments and Logistical Status

Giving an overview of the transport and road situation, the Relief Commissioner stated that more than 300 Panchayat roads are temporarily closed due to overtopping, and over 200 State Transport bus trips have been suspended. There are power failures at some locations, which will be restored shortly. The Relief Commissioner also informed that no human casualties have been reported so far, except for one reported drowning death in Tapi district.

Gaurav Makwana also provided details of the teams deployed across South Gujarat. He said that 3 NDRF and 5 SDRF teams are operational in Surat. In Valsad, 2 NDRF and 4 SDRF teams are operational; one additional NDRF team and one SDRF team are being dispatched. Navsari currently has 2 SDRF teams, while one NDRF team from Surat will reach Navsari.

To support the district administration in rescue, relief, and evacuation operations amid the heavy rainfall in Valsad district of South Gujarat, 3 NDRF teams and 5 SDRF teams are operational. Two additional NDRF teams from New Delhi are arriving today. In addition, a team of 70 Army personnel, along with 5 boats and a Fire Services team comprising 25 personnel, is being deployed to Valsad to assist the district administration in managing the heavy rainfall situation. Regarding the electricity situation, he informed that there are currently issues at two substations, which will be rectified as soon as the floodwaters recede.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary M. K. Das, Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department Dr. Jayanti Ravi, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department Rajiv Topno, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr. Vikrant Pandey, Commissioner Dr. Dhaval Patel, and Secretaries and senior officials of various departments. (ANI)