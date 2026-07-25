Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel lauded the media's role amid heavy rains. The Indian Army launched HADR operations, rescuing dozens in Navsari and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Ahmedabad-Viramgam highway was closed due to severe waterlogging.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday praised media personnel for their role in providing timely and accurate information to citizens amid the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state, saying their efforts are helping in disaster prevention and public service.

In a post shared on X, Patel said, "In the situation arising due to heavy rains in Gujarat, media personnel are playing an excellent role in preventing disasters by providing timely and accurate information to the citizens." "In this time of crisis, media personnel have also joined the government's public service efforts. I commend this positive work of the media personnel. Along with fulfilling your duties, you all must also take good care of yourselves," he added.

Indian Army Launches HADR Operations

Meanwhile, the Indian Army launched intensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations on Saturday, rescuing 57 people at Tata High School Ring Road in Navsari and safely evacuating 23 vulnerable civilians to a designated relief shelter at Sanduri Village in the Madhuban Dam area of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Responding to a distress call, the Southern Command launched HADR operations at Sanduri Village to assist flood-affected residents. Working in coordination with the civil administration, Army teams and civilian volunteers evacuated 23 vulnerable civilians to a relief shelter. Medical assistance was provided on-site, while essential rations and relief supplies were distributed to those remaining in the village. Operations remain in progress, with Army teams continuing relief and rescue operations across affected areas.

Ahmedabad-Viramgam Highway Closed

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad District Police announced the closure of the Ahmedabad-Viramgam Highway due to excessive water flow amid heavy rainfall and flooding in Gujarat. The District Police said that vehicle movement between Sanand and Viramgam, in either direction, was unsafe due to the water flow on the highway. "No vehicle from Sanand to Viramgam and Viramgam to Sanand is safe to ply over it. We are closing the entire highway for the time being," the Ahmedabad District Police said.

Situation in Ahmedabad District

Speaking to ANI, Ahmedabad District Collector Bhavya Verma said the situation in the district was under control amid continuous rainfall, while Dholka and Viramgam recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours. Verma said authorities were maintaining extra vigilance in the two areas and that rescue operations were being carried out with the help of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and local administration.

"We have also deployed Indian Army and SDRF teams along the Ahmedabad-Rajkot Highway. The situation is currently under control, though waterlogging persists in several areas. All administrative and rescue teams are actively deployed on the ground. A red alert for heavy rainfall remains in effect for Ahmedabad district tomorrow as well," he said.

Deputy CM Inspects Flood-Affected Areas

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday inspected flood-affected areas in Umargam of Valsad district and appealed to residents to stay away from rumours and follow instructions issued by the administration. (ANI)